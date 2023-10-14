World Cup 2023: Why Ishan Kishan not playing in India vs Pakistan match today?

During Gill's absence, Ishan took on the role of opener against Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi.

Ishan Kishan has been replaced by Shubman Gill in India's starting lineup for today's 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan. Gill was unable to participate in the first two matches of the tournament due to dengue fever. However, after a series of net sessions and intensive batting and fielding drills, he has regained his position in the playing 11. Rohit Sharma, during a press conference on Friday, expressed confidence that Gill was almost fully fit and available for selection.

During Gill's absence, he took on the role of opener against Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi. Unfortunately, he had a disappointing performance, scoring a duck against Australia and 47 runs against Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately for Ishan, he has to miss out," Rohit said at the toss. "I feel for him. He has needed to step up for the team and has done really well but Gill has been a superb player for us and has scored a lot of runs in this ground."

Gill's return is a significant boost for India. Not only does the right-hander possess superior experience compared to Kishan at the top of the batting order, but he also boasts an impressive track record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which serves as the home ground for his IPL franchise, the Gujarat Titans.

In his 12 IPL matches at this venue, Gill has amassed a remarkable 669 runs, averaging 66.9 with a strike rate of 159.29.

Furthermore, Gill has participated in two ODIs against Pakistan, both occurring during the 2023 Asia Cup. Although he encountered difficulties in the first match, managing to score only 10 runs off 32 balls, he showcased a more liberated approach in the second match, accumulating 58 runs off 52 deliveries.

