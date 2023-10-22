Headlines

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

India's ODI record at the HPCA Stadium is not the best, with the Men in Blue winning only two out of the four games they have played there.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

India and New Zealand will lock horns at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22, for Match 21 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

This will be the fourth game played at the venue, which has seen a decent number of runs despite the pitch offering true bounce and movement for the seamers. However, the outfield has been a cause for concern, as chunks of turf have come loose whenever a fielder has slid.

India's ODI record at the HPCA Stadium is not the best, with the Men in Blue winning only two out of the four games they have played there. In fact, the last time they played an ODI in Dharamsala, they were in a dire situation at 29/7 against Sri Lanka, who eventually won the match comfortably.

It comes as no surprise, then, that only one batsman has managed to score a century in an ODI at Dharamsala, and that name is none other than Virat Kohli.

This achievement dates back to the five-match series between India and West Indies in 2014, which was shortened to a four-match series after the visitors withdrew from the tour due to a pay dispute with the West Indies Cricket Board.

The series was tied at 1-1, but unfortunately, the third match in Visakhapatnam was canceled due to rain. In the fourth ODI at HPCA, West Indian captain Dwayne Bravo chose to field first after winning the toss, but his decision backfired when Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan formed a strong 70-run opening partnership for the home team.

However, the game took a turn when Virat Kohli stepped up and showcased his exceptional skills. He effortlessly scored 127 runs off just 114 deliveries, an impressive performance that included 13 fours and three sixes. This remarkable century marked his 20th in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and it was particularly significant as he had recently struggled during the challenging tour of England.

