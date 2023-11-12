World Cup 2023: What will happen if Ind vs NZ semi-final is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

India, South Africa, and Australia have entered the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023, with New Zealand set to become the fourth semi-finalist.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finalists are India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.The semi-finals will be played from November 15. India will play against New Zealand, and South Africa will face Australia. India's team tops the points table, followed by South Africa in second place. Australia and New Zealand made it to the knockouts, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

But if it rains on the semi-final day, what happens next? Is there an extra day for this? And if even that day gets rained out, how will they decide who goes to the finals?

Check the scenarios to get result:

1) Which 4 teams have reached the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have reached the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup.

2) Indian team will face which team in the semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

India will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

3) When and where will The Indian team face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup?

The Indian team will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

4) Is there a reserve day for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023?

Yes, the ICC has made a provision of reserve day for the semi-finals and finals of the World Cup

5) What will happen if the World Cup semi-final is not completed on November 15 due to rain?

If the India vs New Zealand semi-final is not completed on number 15, then it will be played in reserve day the next day.

6)What will happen if the result of the World Cup semi-final match is not out even on the reserve day?

If the result of the World Cup semi-final match is not even found in the reserve, then in that case the team at the top of the points table will reach the final.

The Indian team is doing really well under Rohit Sharma's leadership. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in top form. Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are creating trouble for opponents. India's team is in high spirits and is seen as a strong contender for the title.