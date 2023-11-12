World Cup 2023: What will happen if Ind vs NZ semi-final is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

Headlines

IND Vs NED: 5 records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co are set to break during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

Unusual encounter: Massive snake spotted inside toilet bowl, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Khanzaadi for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif, says 'mujhe maaf karde...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND Vs NED: 5 records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co are set to break during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: India look for 9-0 ahead of semis

Diabetes Diet: 9 immune-boosting foods

Worst bowling averages in a World Cup edition

Animals that can walk on water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Khanzaadi for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif, says 'mujhe maaf karde...'

Salman Khan fans celebrate Diwali outside cinema halls screening Tiger 3, theatres erupt at those starry cameos

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: What will happen if Ind vs NZ semi-final is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

India, South Africa, and Australia have entered the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023, with New Zealand set to become the fourth semi-finalist.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finalists are India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.The semi-finals will be played from November 15. India will play against New Zealand, and South Africa will face Australia. India's team tops the points table, followed by South Africa in second place. Australia and New Zealand made it to the knockouts, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

But if it rains on the semi-final day, what happens next? Is there an extra day for this? And if even that day gets rained out, how will they decide who goes to the finals?

Check the  scenarios to get result:

1) Which 4 teams have reached the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have reached the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup.

2) Indian team will face which team in the semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

India will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

3) When and where will The Indian team face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup?

The Indian team will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

4) Is there a reserve day for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023?

Yes, the ICC has made a provision of reserve day for the semi-finals and finals of the World Cup

5) What will happen if the World Cup semi-final is not completed on November 15 due to rain?

If the India vs New Zealand semi-final is not completed on number 15, then it will be played in reserve day the next day.

6)What will happen if the result of the World Cup semi-final match is not out even on the reserve day?

If the result of the World Cup semi-final match is not even found in the reserve, then in that case the team at the top of the points table will reach the final.

The Indian team is doing really well under Rohit Sharma's leadership. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in top form. Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are creating trouble for opponents. India's team is in high spirits and is seen as a strong contender for the title.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali 2023: Effective home remedies to treat firecracker burns at home

This film was rejected by Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, flopped badly at box-office, became superhit after...

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen shines as South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

'PM Modi brought country's economy from 11th to 5th in last nine years': Amit Shah

Sudha Murty on her relationship with daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan, says 'I don't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE