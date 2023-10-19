World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli century guides India to 7-wicket win vs Bangladesh

India notches its fourth consecutive win!

In a game that had already slipped out of reach for Bangladesh, the match provided a thrilling finish with Virat Kohli achieving a well-deserved century. India's dominance continued, making them one of only two teams, alongside New Zealand, to maintain a perfect record in the tournament.

Despite a promising start with the bat, Bangladesh faltered and managed only 256 runs. The Indian bowlers conceded runs early in the game, making the target look easily attainable. However, they did pick up crucial wickets in the middle phase. Mehidy Hasan, filling in for Shakib Al Hasan, did an admirable job as the lead spinner. Hasan Mahmud's aggressive approach paid off, although it came at the cost of being expensive, as he claimed the wicket of the Indian skipper. Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman faced similar challenges with their expensive spells.

Bangladesh needs to regroup quickly if they wish to salvage their campaign. Otherwise, their World Cup journey might come to an abrupt end.