World Cup 2023: Unbeaten India beat New Zealand by 70 runs, storms into final with 10th consecutive win

Mohammed Shami starred with a seven-wicket haul as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs.

India defeated New Zealand by a whopping 70 runs in the first semi-final, securing their spot in the Cricket World Cup final for the first time in 12 years. This remarkable victory was largely attributed to the exceptional performance of Mohammed Shami, who claimed an impressive seven-wicket haul. Shami's outstanding figures of 7/57 played a pivotal role in dismissing New Zealand for 327, as they attempted to chase down India's formidable total of 397.

Prior to this outstanding bowling display, India's batting duo of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer showcased their brilliance by scoring centuries. Their remarkable partnership propelled India to a commanding total of 397/4, after Rohit Sharma elected to bat first.

Notably, during his exceptional innings, Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 One Day International (ODI) centuries, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.