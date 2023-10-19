World Cup 2023: Three major records that could be broken during India vs Bangladesh game

India will be aiming to continue their momentum in World Cup 2023.

India and Bangladesh couldn't have had more contrasting starts in the 2023 World Cup. While the hosts have emerged victorious in all three of their matches, the Bangla Tigers have suffered consecutive defeats following their win against Afghanistan in the opening game.

The Indian team's success on the field seems to have translated into a stronger bond off the field, evident from their camaraderie showcased in the dressing room videos. Conversely, Bangladesh has been plagued by ongoing controversies that have persisted since before the tournament.

Numerous questions have arisen regarding Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy, and Litton Das recently faced criticism for his conduct towards Bangladeshi journalists.

In such an environment, individual achievements hold more significance for one team over the other. Setting and breaking personal records will undoubtedly boost India's momentum, but it remains uncertain whether it will impact Bangladesh's morale.

1. After being sidelined for the first two matches of the 2023 World Cup due to dengue fever, Indian opener Shubman Gill displayed his prowess with some exquisite shots, scoring 16 runs off 11 balls against Pakistan on Saturday. This impressive performance has elevated his total to 1,933 One Day Internationals (ODIs) after 36 innings.

Gill now stands a mere 67 runs away from reaching the remarkable milestone of 2,000 runs in ODIs. If he manages to achieve this feat today in his 37th innings, he will surpass the record set by South African cricket legend Hashim Amla, who accomplished the milestone in 40 innings.

2. Bangladesh's left-arm seamer, Mustafizur Rahman, undergoes a remarkable transformation in World Cups. After grappling with injuries and struggling to maintain consistent form for the past two years, he appears to have regained his peak performance just before the 2023 edition.

Thus far, Rahman has managed to secure two wickets in three games, showcasing a promising rhythm. These two wickets bring his total tally in all World Cups to 22, placing him within touching distance of the prestigious 25-wicket milestone, achieved in just 11 innings.

If he manages to reach this milestone today, he will become only the second Bangladeshi player, following in the footsteps of Shakib, to accomplish such a feat.

3. Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone in international cricket. With just 77 runs needed, he will join the elite club of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting as the only batters to reach 26,000 runs.

If Kohli manages to achieve this feat today, in his 567th innings, he will surpass Tendulkar as the fastest player to reach this landmark. Tendulkar accomplished this in his 600th innings, making Kohli's potential achievement even more impressive.