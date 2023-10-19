World Cup 2023: Three major records that could be broken during India vs Bangladesh game

Headlines

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Delhi-NCR news: 20 people stuck as giant wheel stops working midway in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, watch video

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

8 superfoods to improve eyesight

7 health benefits of wood-apple (bael)

7 Foods that help you to fight with climate change

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter review: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela-starrer is 'pure family entertainer', say netizens

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Three major records that could be broken during India vs Bangladesh game

India will be aiming to continue their momentum in World Cup 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and Bangladesh couldn't have had more contrasting starts in the 2023 World Cup. While the hosts have emerged victorious in all three of their matches, the Bangla Tigers have suffered consecutive defeats following their win against Afghanistan in the opening game.

The Indian team's success on the field seems to have translated into a stronger bond off the field, evident from their camaraderie showcased in the dressing room videos. Conversely, Bangladesh has been plagued by ongoing controversies that have persisted since before the tournament.

Numerous questions have arisen regarding Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy, and Litton Das recently faced criticism for his conduct towards Bangladeshi journalists.

In such an environment, individual achievements hold more significance for one team over the other. Setting and breaking personal records will undoubtedly boost India's momentum, but it remains uncertain whether it will impact Bangladesh's morale.

1. After being sidelined for the first two matches of the 2023 World Cup due to dengue fever, Indian opener Shubman Gill displayed his prowess with some exquisite shots, scoring 16 runs off 11 balls against Pakistan on Saturday. This impressive performance has elevated his total to 1,933 One Day Internationals (ODIs) after 36 innings.

Gill now stands a mere 67 runs away from reaching the remarkable milestone of 2,000 runs in ODIs. If he manages to achieve this feat today in his 37th innings, he will surpass the record set by South African cricket legend Hashim Amla, who accomplished the milestone in 40 innings.

2. Bangladesh's left-arm seamer, Mustafizur Rahman, undergoes a remarkable transformation in World Cups. After grappling with injuries and struggling to maintain consistent form for the past two years, he appears to have regained his peak performance just before the 2023 edition.

Thus far, Rahman has managed to secure two wickets in three games, showcasing a promising rhythm. These two wickets bring his total tally in all World Cups to 22, placing him within touching distance of the prestigious 25-wicket milestone, achieved in just 11 innings.

If he manages to reach this milestone today, he will become only the second Bangladeshi player, following in the footsteps of Shakib, to accomplish such a feat.

3. Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone in international cricket. With just 77 runs needed, he will join the elite club of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting as the only batters to reach 26,000 runs.

If Kohli manages to achieve this feat today, in his 567th innings, he will surpass Tendulkar as the fastest player to reach this landmark. Tendulkar accomplished this in his 600th innings, making Kohli's potential achievement even more impressive.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress releases manifesto; promises 27% OBC quota, Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to citizens

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE