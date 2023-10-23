Headlines

World Cup 2023: This player replaces injured Reece Topley in England Squad, no Jofra Archer inclusion

World Cup 2023: This player replaces injured Reece Topley in England Squad, no Jofra Archer inclusion

England has called upon this fast bowler as a replacement for the injured Reece Topley in their World Cup 2023 squad. Despite the availability of express pacer Jofra Archer as a traveling reserve, England's coach, Matthew Mott, has confirmed that Archer will not be joining the squad.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

England has called upon right-arm fast bowler Brydon Carse as a replacement for the injured Reece Topley in their World Cup 2023 squad. Despite the availability of express pacer Jofra Archer as a traveling reserve, England's coach, Matthew Mott, has confirmed that Archer will not be joining the squad. England faced a significant setback when Reece Topley suffered a fractured finger during England's 229-run defeat to South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Topley displayed remarkable resilience by bowling 8.5 overs on Saturday despite the pain.

However, later scans revealed a fracture, marking the unfortunate end of Topley's World Cup campaign. He sustained the injury while attempting to stop a fiercely hit straight drive from Rassie van der Dussen.

With three losses in their first four matches in World Cup 2023, England is in dire need of a turnaround. They are set to face Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday before taking on India in Lucknow on Sunday. Brydon Carse, who made his ODI debut in 2021, has represented England in 12 ODIS, amassing 14 wickets. He recently featured in an ODI during the four-match series against New Zealand in September and played in two ODIs against Ireland when England fielded a second-string team.

Carse's inclusion in the England squad received approval from the ICC event technical committee, which comprises Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager - Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager - Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold, and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Reece Topley, who has now left for the UK, will undergo rehabilitation under the care of the England and County side. Surrey's medical teams. Jofra Archer, who rejoined the England cricket team in India earlier this month after a lengthy injury layoff, will not be considered for selection, as confirmed by England coach Matthew Mott. Mott stated, "Jof is actually not going to be considered for selection. He's reported to the medical staff, but he won't be able to play a part in the end of this campaign."

Reece Topley's ill-fated run with the World Cup continues, as he was also ruled out of the T20 World Cup last year due to a freak injury during a warm-up fixture.

