World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

The Indian squad, under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, is riding high with three consecutive wins in the World Cup and is poised to face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Following their resounding victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian men's cricket team has landed in Pune in anticipation of their forthcoming group stage match in the ICC Men's Cricket World 2023 against Bangladesh.

The Indian squad, under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, is riding high with three consecutive wins in the World Cup and is poised to face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune this Thursday. As the Men in Blue disembarked at the airport, a fervent crowd of fans had congregated to enthusiastically chant 'India, India."

In the prior match, India showcased a dominant performance against Pakistan, clinching a seven-wicket win in a one-sided spectacle at the vibrant Narendra Modi Stadium. This triumph extended India's impeccable World Cup record in 50-over matches against their arch-rivals.

The atmosphere in the western Indian city had been electric in anticipation of this highly awaited contest, and India promptly assumed control by limiting Pakistan to a modest 191 runs in just 43 overs. Despite promising innings by Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49), Pakistan's batting faltered, falling short of completing the full 50-over quota.

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, led from the front with an explosive 86-run knock, and the two-time champions comfortably chased down the target in 30.3 overs. preserving their perfect record against Pakistan in World Cup history. This victory also propelled India into exclusive company with New Zealand, the 2019 World Cup runners-up, as the only two teams to secure victories in their first three matches in the tournament, all while playing in front of an ecstatic crowd of over 100,000 fans.

Indian cricket team arrives in Pune for their upcoming World Cup match with Bangladesh on October 19.



Bangladesh currently occupies the sixth position in the points table, thanks to their triumph over Afghanistan in their opening tournament match. Their next challenge is a face-off against table-toppers India on Thursday in Pune.