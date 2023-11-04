World Cup 2023: South Africa advances to semi-finals as Pakistan stun New Zealand

Headlines

In a thrilling turn of events at the World Cup 2023, South Africa has secured their spot in the semi-finals alongside India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

In a thrilling turn of events at the World Cup 2023, South Africa has secured their spot in the semi-finals alongside India. This exciting development came to pass when Pakistan pulled off a spectacular victory against New Zealand, with a 21-run triumph determined by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method on a rainy November day at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

New Zealand, led by their captain Kane Williamson, had set an imposing target of 402 runs. This was thanks in no small part to the remarkable batting display by Rachin Ravindra, who scored a splendid 108 runs. The anticipation was palpable as Pakistan, under the leadership of Babar Azam, embarked on their chase. Fakhar Zaman showcased his brilliance by delivering an unbeaten knock of 126, establishing a new record for the fastest century by a Pakistani in World Cup history.

As the match was progressing favorably for Pakistan, rain intervened when they were comfortably positioned at 160 for one after 21.3 overs. Consequently, the DLS method came into play, revising Pakistan's target to 342 runs off 41 overs. Despite the weather-induced challenges, Pakistan managed to clinch the match by 21 runs, reigniting their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in this fiercely contested tournament.

With this dramatic victory, South Africa became the second team to qualify for the semi-finals, amassing 12 points from their seven matches. No other team, except for Australia, can surpass them in the standings, and Australia is currently facing off against England.

South Africa has been a commanding force throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, securing six wins out of seven matches. A standout player for the Proteas has been Quinton de Kock, who notched up an impressive four centuries and emerged as the highest run-scorer in the tournament. The team has left an indelible mark, setting new records such as the most sixes in a single World Cup and eight team centuries.

They've also forged two double-century partnerships, showcasing their formidable prowess. Their impressive performance is highlighted by the fact that they have scored over 350 runs on four occasions during the tournament.The next battle on their World Cup journey will see the Proteas clash with India in Kolkata on November 5, promising cricket fans another thrilling spectacle in this edition of the World Cup.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

