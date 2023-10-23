World Cup 2023: Should Mohammed Shami be playing ahead of Shardul Thakur?

Despite his impeccable record in ODIs where he has 176 wickets in 95 games at an average of less than 25, Mohammed Shamy still fails to find his place in the Indian bowling line up with Rohit Sharma clearly sticking to his strategy.

Hardik Pandey injured his ankle in the game against Bangladesh which made India play a specialist batsman in Surya Kumar Yadav and also play Mohammed Shami for the first time in this World Cup. And boy, what a comeback for Shami picking up his second five wicket haul in a World Cup with figures of 5/54 wickets, including scalps of New Zealand top scorers Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra.

India for the first time in the World Cup were sloppy in the field, dropping catches of both Ravindra and Mitchell. Both batsmen capitalised on India's poor fielding and made Rohit Sharma and co pay. With Kiwis at 178/2 in the 33rd over, India were running out of ideas as they did not have a sixth bowler having dropped Shardul Thakur for an extra batter.

But India had the cushion of a proper bowler in Mohammed Shami who ran in with right seam position and picked wickets when it mattered. He first got rid of opener Will Young and then got the prize wicket of Ravindra to hold back the New Zealand flow. With his regular strikes, India managed to restrict the Kiwis to just 273 runs, which at one time looked like a total score likely to pass 300. Shami was simply awesome in the slog overs, hitting the timber more often than not and picking up a fifer on his first chance to play in the 2023 World Cup.

Even in the build-up to the World Cup during the series against Australia, Mohammed Shami had picked up five wickets in the third ODI. But he still could not find a place in the Indian team as skipper Rohit Sharma has been very clear in his ideas of playing two specialist fast bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with two all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. Hence, Shami, in spite of his impeccable record in ODI where he has 176 wickets in 95 games at an average of less than 25, still fails to find his place in this strong Indian bowling line up.

India have won all their four games in the World Cup with ease, and it would be hard for Shami to keep his place once Hardik Pandya is back, unless India decides to change strategy and play with a specialist bowler instead of a half and half all-rounder in Shardul Thakur.

The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)