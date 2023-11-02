World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation as Shubman Gill walks back to pavilion after 92 vs Sri Lanka

Gill's run-a-ball 92 included 11 fours and a couple of sixes.

India's star opener, Shubman Gill, showcased his regained form in Mumbai during the match against Sri Lanka, scoring his 11th ODI fifty on Thursday. The talented batsman went on to make an impressive 92 runs before being dismissed. It is worth noting that Gill, who hails from Punjab, had been battling dengue just before the World Cup 2023, causing him to miss the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan.

During the match against Sri Lanka, Gill continued his exceptional performance, dominating the Sri Lankan bowlers with his powerful shots. Fans were thrilled to witness Gill's brilliant batting display, even though he fell short of reaching the coveted three-figure mark. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, was seen giving Gill a standing ovation. This heartwarming gesture caught the attention of social media users, leading to an outpouring of reactions.

Standing ovation for Shubman Gill from Sara Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/BAHiW9Fgev — Nawaz (@Rnawaz31888) November 2, 2023

After recovering from dengue, Gill made a triumphant return to the game against Pakistan. However, his performance with the bat fell short of expectations. In the four matches following his comeback, he only managed to accumulate 104 runs, averaging 26.00.

Earlier, the Indian team faced a major setback when their captain, Rohit Sharma, was dismissed after scoring a mere four runs. Gill then partnered with former India skipper, Virat Kohli, and together they forged a formidable 60-run partnership during the first powerplay.

Gill's determination and skill were evident as he reached his fifty in just 55 balls, showcasing his prowess with eight powerful fours.