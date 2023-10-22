Headlines

Cricket

World Cup 2023: RP Singh cautions Indian batters about Trent Boult's lethal prowess

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh has sounded a warning to the Indian team, highlighting the need to be cautious when facing the left-arm fast bowler, Trent Boult.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

In anticipation of India's clash with New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, former Indian cricketer RP Singh has sounded a warning to the Indian team, highlighting the need to be cautious when facing the left-arm fast bowler, Trent Boult.

Trent Boult's remarkable performance, particularly with the new ball, has made him a formidable challenge for India's top-order batsmen in previous ICC tournaments. He played a pivotal role in New Zealand's strong campaign in the 2019 ODI World Cup, amassing 17 wickets in 10 matches.

RP Singh, sharing his insights on his YouTube channel, drew attention to India's star players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, expressing their struggles against left- arm pacers. He pointed out that Boult has dismissed Rohit four times and Virat Kohli thrice. RP Singh emphasized the importance of India's batters, especially Rohit and Virat, being watchful of Trent Boult's capabilities.

RP Singh also discussed Boult's proficiency with the new ball and his ability to generate swing in the early overs. He lauded Boult as a top performer, particularly when operating with the new ball, causing difficulties for opposing batters.

Describing Trent Boult as a crucial weapon against India, RP Singh highlighted Boult's impressive track record against the Men in Blue. In 13 innings. Boult has secured 24 wickets with an economy rate of 4.7 and an average of 24.6. In his last five innings against India, he has taken 14 wickets with an economy of 4.1 and an average of 14.5. Boult's ability to trouble Indian batsmen with his swing bowling was evident during the semi-final of the 2019 cricket World Cup, where he claimed the pivotal wicket of Virat Kohli.

New Zealand boasts an impressive record against India in World Cups, encompassing ODIs and 1201s, with eight wins and only three losses. The last time India defeated New Zealand in an ICC tournament was as far back as 2003.

