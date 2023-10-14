Headlines

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma joins elite club with 300th ODI six during Ind vs Pak match

Rohit Sharma etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the third player ever to hit a remarkable 300 sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

In a thrilling encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the prestigious World Cup 2023, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the third player ever to hit a remarkable 300 sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

This monumental achievement places him alongside cricketing giants Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi. The high-octane clash unfolded at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India was tasked with chasing down 192 runs. Rohit Sharma, with his impeccable batting prowess, led the charge from the outset. The opening ball of India's innings saw Rohit Sharma send a delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi scorching to the boundary.

Rohit's true blitzkrieg came when Shubman Gill departed, opening the stage for a showdown with Afridi in the seventh over. In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, he dispatched a short delivery for a colossal six. Without missing a beat, Rohit hammered Mohammad Nawaz for an enormous six over mid-wicket in the following over

But Rohit Sharma wasn't content with just that. He further demonstrated his supremacy by hammering Haris Rauf for a six-over long-on and another one over the covers just two balls later. With these breathtaking strokes, Rohit's tally soared to 300 sixes in ODIs, trailing only Chris Gayle (331) and Shahid Afridi (351).

Pakistan, despite starting reasonably well, could only muster a subpar total of 191 runs. This marked the third-lowest score Pakistan has ever posted against India in the history of ODI World Cups, and the lowest in this tournament when batting first. Babar Azam led the way with a composed 50 off 59 balls, while Rizwan contributed with 49 runs, providing Pakistan with some hope.

However, the middle and lower-order batsmen struggled to make an impact, with Saud Shakeel scoring 6, Iftikhar Ahmed managing just 4, Shadab Khan accumulating a mere 2, and Mohammad Nawaz contributing a paltry 4 runs.

India, fueled by Rohit Sharma's record-breaking performance, now has its sights set on extending its remarkable winning streak against Pakistan to eight consecutive victories in ODI World Cups.

