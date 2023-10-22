Headlines

Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film holds well; earns Rs 40 crore in India

World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan meets MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of Afghanistan's crucial group clash against Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill eyes for Hashim Amla’s long standing record ahead of IND vs NZ clash

Viral video: Passengers' enthusiastic garba in Mumbai local train impresses internet, watch

Meet banker who bought one of Mumbai's most expensive apartments, works in India's top UPI firm; house price is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film holds well; earns Rs 40 crore in India

Aamir Khan's luxurious Pali Hill apartments in Mumbai to be demolished due to this reason

World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan meets MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of Afghanistan's crucial group clash against Pakistan

8 countries with highest vegetarian population

5 physical transformations of star kids

Motivational quotes by Dev Anand

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film holds well; earns Rs 40 crore in India

Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut

Meet Pooja Dadwal: Salman Khan's co-star who fought Tuberculosis, whose family abandoned her, worked as servant in...

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan meets MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of Afghanistan's crucial group clash against Pakistan

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the Chennai airport wearing a mask on Friday surrounded by a tight security.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen at the Chennai airport on Friday (October 20), donning a mask and accompanied by a robust security detail. Although the purpose of his visit was initially unclear, it was revealed that he had a meeting with Afghanistan's spin maestro, Rashid Khan, in preparation for their highly anticipated match against Pakistan on October 24th.

Rashid took to Instagram to share his photo with MS Dhoni and captioned it, "Always a pleasure to meet you Mahi bhai@mahi7781."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

The clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan is highly anticipated due to Pakistan's struggles against spinners. Afghanistan boasts a formidable spin trio consisting of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi, making them one of the best spin-bowling units in the tournament.

Both teams are facing immense pressure after losing their previous matches. Afghanistan suffered a crushing 149-run defeat to New Zealand in Chennai, despite their impressive victory against defending champions England. On the other hand, Pakistan started their campaign with two wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, they were exposed by India and Australia, resulting in consecutive losses.

Given Dhoni's extensive knowledge of the Chennai track, it is inevitable that Rashid sought some tips from the experienced 42-year-old.

READ| 'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India-Canada row: New Delhi rejects ‘attempt to portray’ withdrawal of diplomats as violation of international norms

IND vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamsala

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to offer OnePlus’ most expensive phone ever at cheaper price

Navratri 2023 Day 8: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Mahagauri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE