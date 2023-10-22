World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan meets MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of Afghanistan's crucial group clash against Pakistan

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the Chennai airport wearing a mask on Friday surrounded by a tight security.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen at the Chennai airport on Friday (October 20), donning a mask and accompanied by a robust security detail. Although the purpose of his visit was initially unclear, it was revealed that he had a meeting with Afghanistan's spin maestro, Rashid Khan, in preparation for their highly anticipated match against Pakistan on October 24th.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Former Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni reached Chennai airport, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9dEv40JPvs — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023

Rashid took to Instagram to share his photo with MS Dhoni and captioned it, "Always a pleasure to meet you Mahi bhai@mahi7781."

The clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan is highly anticipated due to Pakistan's struggles against spinners. Afghanistan boasts a formidable spin trio consisting of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi, making them one of the best spin-bowling units in the tournament.

Both teams are facing immense pressure after losing their previous matches. Afghanistan suffered a crushing 149-run defeat to New Zealand in Chennai, despite their impressive victory against defending champions England. On the other hand, Pakistan started their campaign with two wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, they were exposed by India and Australia, resulting in consecutive losses.

Given Dhoni's extensive knowledge of the Chennai track, it is inevitable that Rashid sought some tips from the experienced 42-year-old.

