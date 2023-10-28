Headlines

Israel-Hamas conflict: Elon Musk says Starlink will support connectivity in Gaza

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra's century goes in vain as Australia beat New Zealand in last-ball thriller

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas conflict: Elon Musk says Starlink will support connectivity in Gaza

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

9 must-watch Hollywood sci-fi classics

10 benefits of raw milk for glowing skin

Meet Premila Morar, New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's beautiful girlfriend

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

Tara Sutaria reveals she didn’t shower for weeks for this reason while filming Apurva: ‘I rolled in mud…’

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra's century goes in vain as Australia beat New Zealand in last-ball thriller

James Neesham's fighting knock of 58 off 39 balls was in vain as Australia narrowly defeated New Zealand by a mere 5 runs in a thrilling last-ball encounter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

James Neesham's fighting knock of 58 off 39 balls proved futile as Australia narrowly defeated New Zealand by 5 runs in a thrilling last-ball encounter. Despite Rachin Ravindra's impressive 116 and Neesham's late assault, the duo fell short of securing victory for their team.

Devon Conway and Will Young provided New Zealand with a strong start in their pursuit of 389 runs. The pair accumulated 61 runs in just 7.2 overs before Josh Hazlewood dismissed Conway. Shortly after, Young also fell victim to Hazlewood's bowling. However, a resilient partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra kept New Zealand's hopes alive. Mitchell contributed 96 runs for the third wicket alongside Ravindra before being dismissed by Zampa after a well-played 54 off 51 balls.

Ravindra then formed a 50-plus partnership with Tom Latham, but Zampa once again disrupted New Zealand's momentum by dismissing the Kiwi captain for 21 off 22 balls.

In an electrifying display of batting prowess, Australian players Travis Head and David Warner stole the show, propelling their team to an impressive total of 388 runs. New Zealand had invited Australia to bat first, a decision they would regret.

Right from the start, Head and Warner unleashed a barrage of boundaries, accumulating a staggering 118 runs without losing a wicket during the first powerplay. Both batsmen reached their respective half-centuries in record time, with Head achieving the milestone in just 25 balls and Warner closely following suit in 28 balls. Their partnership flourished, amassing a remarkable 175 runs before Glenn Phillips dismissed Warner for a commendable 81 off 65 balls. Shortly after, Phillips also claimed the wicket of Head, who had contributed a magnificent 109 off 67 balls.

Unfortunately, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh failed to maintain the same level of intensity, allowing New Zealand an opportunity to stage a late comeback. However, Glenn Maxwell swiftly shifted the momentum back in Australia's favor with a blistering display of power hitting. Pat Cummins and Josh Inglish then joined the onslaught, relentlessly pummeling the ball to the boundary. Maxwell eventually departed after scoring a quickfire 41 off 24 balls, while Inglish managed a respectable 38 off 28 balls. Cummins, on the other hand, unleashed a brutal assault, smashing 37 runs in a mere 14 balls.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Reddit roasts Ranveer Singh as he 'copy-pastes' old story about Anushka Sharma in anecdote about Deepika Padukone

Mukesh Ambani set to enter Rs 133000 crore Indian credit card market, working with big bank to launch…

‘Gundragardi hai ye…’: Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav summoned by ED, Rajasthan CM attacks Centre

‘Misunderstood’: White House on US President Joe Biden's comments linking Hamas attack and IMEC

Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer takes slow start, earns Rs 1.25 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE