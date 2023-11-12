Headlines

World Cup 2023: Pakistani fans express frustration as World Cup 2023 journey ends in disappointment

Pakistan cricket fans roasted Babar Azam's team with memes and harsh words after England beat the Men in Green by 93 runs on Saturday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

The disappointment echoed among Pakistani cricket enthusiasts as they voiced their frustrations following Babar Azam's team's exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final race. The Men in Green faced a formidable challenge against England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, with slim hopes of advancing to the next round. Despite the odds, fans rallied behind their team, hoping for a consolation win that, unfortunately, did not materialize.

In a commanding display, England set a formidable total of 337/9, with Jonny Bairstow (59) and Joe Root (60) contributing impactful half-centuries. The star performer for England was Ben Stokes, who topped the charts with 84 run.

However, the Pakistani response fell short as they were bowled out for 244, concluding their World Cup journey with a 93-run margin defeat. Defending champions England, on the other hand, secured a crucial win, marking the end of their challenging run in the tournament. Witnessing their team's exit in such a humbling manner, Pakistani fans intensified their critiques, and discussions on social media platform 'X' revolved around scrutinizing Babar Azam's captaincy.

Looking ahead, the cricketing spotlight shifts to the first semi-finals between India and New Zealand scheduled for November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium. Subsequently, South Africa will clash with Australia in the second semi-finals at the Eden Gardens on November 16. The winners of these encounters will vie for glory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

