World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

Pakistan has a storied history of producing world-class fast bowlers, including legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar Traditionally, their fast bowling department has been their pride and joy, capable of turning the tide of any game. However, as Pakistan gears up for the high-stakes World Cup match against India, captain Babar Azam faces a significant concern regarding his team's bowling performance

Shaheen Afridi's Struggles

Pakistan's bowling display in the tournament thus far has been inconsistent and less than impressive. In their match against Sri Lanka, they conceded a massive 344 runs, despite fielding a fiery bowling attack led by left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi. Unfortunately, Afridi, a key figure in Pakistan's bowling lineup, has been struggling with form and effectiveness. He conceded 96 runs in 16 overs in the 2023 World Cup, managing just two wickets. His performance has raised questions about his fitness and ability to deliver under pressure.

Former Pakistani captain Waqar Younis, commenting on Afridi's struggles, said, "Pakistan's success has come when Shaheen really picks up early wickets, but at the moment he's trying too hard and not finding his rhythm".

Missing Naseem Shah

Babar Azam acknowledged the absence of young pacer Naseem Shah, who was instrumental in the Asia Cup but is not available for this crucial clash. Babar expressed confidence in Shaheen Shah Afridi, hoping for a standout performance against India.

Other Bowling Challenges

The rest of Pakistan's bowling unit has encountered difficulties as well. Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been unable to find their groove, conceding more than six runs per over against Sri Lanka. Although the team showed some improvement against the Netherlands, the overall inconsistency of the bowling attack remains a concern. In the absence of Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, despite taking four wickets against Sri Lanka, has been expensive, giving away 71 runs in his allotted ten overs. The other option, Muhammed Wasim Junior, is currently awaiting his chance on the sidelines

Former Pakistani captain Ramiz Raja and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra have both emphasized the issues plaguing Pakistan's bowling lineup Raja noted that India, with their impeccable 7-0 record in ODI World Cups against Pakistan, will be considered favorites in the upcoming match. Chopra echoed this sentiment, highlighting that Pakistan's bowling, once their strength, has now become a weakness

As the much-anticipated match approaches, Pakistan faces a formidable Indian team with a powerful batting lineup. The outcome may hinge on Shaheen Shah Afridi's early performance, as the Pakistani team strives to overcome their bowling challenges and put up a strong fight against their arch-rivals.