Headlines

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

From Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: Five Pakistan stars to keep an eye on in blockbuster India World Cup clash

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Up to 80% discount on noise, boat, and fire-boltt

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hits net in ahmedabad after recovery from dengue | India vs Pakistan

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Up to 80% discount on noise, boat, and fire-boltt

What is the 30–30–30 rule for weight loss?​

Fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

Navratri fasting tips: 9 things to keep in mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hits net in ahmedabad after recovery from dengue | India vs Pakistan

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

As Pakistan gears up for the high-stakes World Cup match against India, captain Babar Azam faces a significant concern regarding his team's bowling performance.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan has a storied history of producing world-class fast bowlers, including legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar Traditionally, their fast bowling department has been their pride and joy, capable of turning the tide of any game. However, as Pakistan gears up for the high-stakes World Cup match against India, captain Babar Azam faces a significant concern regarding his team's bowling performance

Shaheen Afridi's Struggles

Pakistan's bowling display in the tournament thus far has been inconsistent and less than impressive. In their match against Sri Lanka, they conceded a massive 344 runs, despite fielding a fiery bowling attack led by left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi. Unfortunately, Afridi, a key figure in Pakistan's bowling lineup, has been struggling with form and effectiveness. He conceded 96 runs in 16 overs in the 2023 World Cup, managing just two wickets. His performance has raised questions about his fitness and ability to deliver under pressure.

Former Pakistani captain Waqar Younis, commenting on Afridi's struggles, said, "Pakistan's success has come when Shaheen really picks up early wickets, but at the moment he's trying too hard and not finding his rhythm".

Missing Naseem Shah

Babar Azam acknowledged the absence of young pacer Naseem Shah, who was instrumental in the Asia Cup but is not available for this crucial clash. Babar expressed confidence in Shaheen Shah Afridi, hoping for a standout performance against India.

Other Bowling Challenges

The rest of Pakistan's bowling unit has encountered difficulties as well. Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been unable to find their groove, conceding more than six runs per over against Sri Lanka. Although the team showed some improvement against the Netherlands, the overall inconsistency of the bowling attack remains a concern. In the absence of Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, despite taking four wickets against Sri Lanka, has been expensive, giving away 71 runs in his allotted ten overs. The other option, Muhammed Wasim Junior, is currently awaiting his chance on the sidelines

Former Pakistani captain Ramiz Raja and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra have both emphasized the issues plaguing Pakistan's bowling lineup Raja noted that India, with their impeccable 7-0 record in ODI World Cups against Pakistan, will be considered favorites in the upcoming match. Chopra echoed this sentiment, highlighting that Pakistan's bowling, once their strength, has now become a weakness

As the much-anticipated match approaches, Pakistan faces a formidable Indian team with a powerful batting lineup. The outcome may hinge on Shaheen Shah Afridi's early performance, as the Pakistani team strives to overcome their bowling challenges and put up a strong fight against their arch-rivals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

This co-star of Salman Khan belongs to royal family, was paid 5 times more than him, made him ‘unemployed’ for six month

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI

US President Joe Biden confirms having 'pictures of terrorists beheading children'; assures Jewish community, warns Iran

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE