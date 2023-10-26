World Cup 2023: What are Pakistan's chances of reaching semi-finals even after three successive defeats? Explained

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: What are Pakistan's chances of reaching semi-finals even after three successive defeats? Explained

Pakistan still has four matches left in the tournament. Pakistan has to face South Africa in the next match. After this, the team has to play its matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After facing a crushing defeat by 8 wickets against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 have become more difficult. Pakistan started the tournament with a win. Under the captaincy of Babar Azam, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands and then Sri Lanka at the beginning of the tournament. However, after this their losing streak started and the team had to face defeat in three consecutive matches. 

India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, Australia by 62 runs, and Afghanistan by 8 wickets. Pakistan is currently in fifth position in the points table. However, the 1992 champions can still reach the semi-finals. The good thing for Pakistan is that the net run rate of the team is not very low yet.

Pakistan still has four matches left in the tournament. Pakistan has to face South Africa in the next match. After this, the team has to play its matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England. The difficulty for Pakistan is that New Zealand and South Africa are in a strong position and they have performed well in the tournament so far.

How can Pakistan reach the semi-finals? 

If Pakistan wins all its next matches then its total points will become 12. Even with 6 wins, Pakistan will have to depend on the results of other teams. Pakistan will have to hope that Australia loses its next one or two matches. Because if the five-time champion is successful in winning all its matches, then it will have more points than Pakistan.

If Pakistan and Australia win all their matches, then in such a situation New Zealand will have to face three defeats, because Pakistan and Australia have to play one match each against New Zealand. However, it is a little less likely, that if Pakistan and Australia win their remaining matches by big margins, then they can defeat New Zealand and take the third and fourth positions.

If Pakistan gets 10 points then the situation will be like this

If Pakistan has to face defeat in even one of its matches, then the situation will become very difficult for them, but the team will still remain in the race. In such a situation, Pakistan will remain away from the top three, but its eyes will be in fourth place.

If Pakistan wins 5 matches then it will have to hope that Australia loses at least two more matches. If this happens then the matter will come down to net run rate. If Australia loses three out of its four matches, they will be out and Pakistan will qualify.

Pakistan won two out of four matches

If Pakistan wins only two out of its remaining four matches, then it will have to consider itself out. However, depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament, it will definitely have a chance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE