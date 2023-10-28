Headlines

World Cup 2023, PAK vs SA: Harbhajan Singh criticizes umpiring, Graeme Smith responds

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 witnessed a contentious match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai on October 27, with Harbhajan Singh and Graeme Smith exchanging words over controversial DRS calls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 witnessed a contentious match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai on October 27, with Harbhajan Singh and Graeme Smith exchanging words over controversial DRS calls.

In this high-stakes encounter, Pakistan, led by captain Babar Azam, took the batting initiative and posted a total of 270 runs on the board. Despite an early setback with the dismissal of opener Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel's half-centuries were crucial in their team's effort. Notably, Tabraiz Shamsi from South Africa played a pivotal role in restricting Pakistan by taking four key wickets.

In response, South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, started their chase. Aiden Markram played a significant role, nearly reaching his century before falling just nine runs short, setting the stage for a thrilling finish. Despite losing four wickets for just 25 runs toward the end, South Africa managed to pull off a nail-biting victory, with Keshav Maharaj hitting the winning runs to secure a one-wicket win.

However, this exciting match was marred by controversy. In the 46th over, a crucial DRS decision went against Pakistan when Haris Rauf's appeal was turned down, and Shamsi survived due to the umpire's call.

Harbhajan Singh took to social media to express his frustration with the umpiring decisions, stating, "Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game... @ICC should change this rule. If the ball is hitting the stumps, that's out, whether the umpire gives it or not. Otherwise, what is the use of technology?" Harbhajan's tweet urged the ICC to reconsider the rules and improve the accuracy of decision-making in cricket matches.

In response, Graeme Smith pointed out the controversial decision involving Rassic van der Dussen, who was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Usama Mir. After South Africa's review, it was revealed that the decision was umpire's call, ultimately leading to Van der Dussen's dismissal. This decision disappointed the Pakistan side, but Captain Babar Azam refused to blame the DRS call for their loss, emphasizing that such incidents are part of the game, and that they would focus on performing their best in the upcoming three matches of the tournament.

