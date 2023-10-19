Headlines

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

Afghanistan, fresh off their historic win against defending champions England, failed to replicate their success against a determined New Zealand side.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

New Zealand extended their flawless start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a commanding 149-run victory over Afghanistan at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. This triumph propelled the Kiwis to the top of the points table, solidifying their position as tournament favorites.

Afghanistan, fresh off their historic win against defending champions England, failed to replicate their success against a determined New Zealand side on a challenging batting surface in Chennai.

Despite a shaky start, the Kiwis managed to recover from the loss of three quick wickets, finding themselves in a precarious position at 110 for 4. Following the early dismissal of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Will Young steadied the ship with a resilient 79-run partnership. However, their efforts were cut short by Azmatullah Omarzai, who dismissed both batsmen in the 21st over.

Daryll Mitchell's contribution was short-lived as he fell victim to Rashid Khan in the very next over. Nevertheless, New Zealand's resolve remained unshaken, with captain Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips forging a crucial 144-run alliance for the fifth wicket.

Both batsmen showcased their prowess by reaching half-centuries, launching a blistering assault on the Afghan bowlers. Phillips departed after a well-constructed 71 off 80 deliveries, while Latham contributed a composed 68 off 74 balls.

In the dying stages of the innings, Mark Chapman provided a brief but impactful cameo, smashing 25 runs off just 12 deliveries to guide New Zealand to a competitive total of 288 for 6. Naveen ul-Haq emerged as the standout performer for Afghanistan, claiming two wickets while conceding 48 runs in his eight overs.

In response, New Zealand never allowed Afghanistan to settle in their pursuit of 289 runs. Matt Henry played a crucial role by taking the important wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz early on, putting Afghanistan on the back foot. Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi were also dismissed by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, respectively.

The highlight of the match came when Mitchell Santner made a potential catch of the tournament, removing the Afghanistan captain in the 14th over. Omarzai and Rahmat Shah then formed a 54-run partnership before Boult struck again, dismissing Omarzai. Ravindra joined the action and managed to dismiss Shah after he scored 36 runs off 62 balls.

Santner continued his impressive performance by cleaning up Mohammed Nabi, becoming only the second New Zealand spinner to claim 100 ODI wickets, following in the footsteps of the legendary Daniel Vettori. Ferguson and Santner then worked together to dismantle Afghanistan's lower order, ultimately bowling them out for 139 runs in just 34.4 overs. New Zealand emerged victorious with a commanding 149-run margin.

