World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

In a twist of fate during the World Cup 2023, New Zealand found themselves in need of a quick replacement when Matt Henry suffered a hamstring injury during their match against South Africa on Wednesday, November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Henry's untimely exit from the field occurred midway through his sixth over, and James Neesham was tasked with completing the remaining three deliveries. Now, Henry awaits the results of his scans to assess the severity of the injury.

To fill the void left by Henry's injury, New Zealand called upon Kyle Jamieson, who is scheduled to join the squad in Bangalore on Thursday. The Black Caps are gearing up to face Babar Azam's Pakistan on November 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

New Zealand's head coach, Gary Stead, explained the decision, saying. "Injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Henry forced the Kiwis to bring in Jamieson, who was earlier with the squad as a cover for Tim Southee. The severity of Matt's injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn't risk being a bowler down for Saturday." He continued, "Matt's been a world-class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles, so we've got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today.

Stead expressed his hope that Jamieson would be ready to contribute if Henry's fitness didn't improve in time for the match against Pakistan. "Kyle's on his way over as we speak, and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He'll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday's game," he stated. Jamieson had previously trained with the squad for two full weeks during the tournament and had also played a Plunket Shield match, giving the team confidence in his readiness to step up.

New Zealand currently holds the fourth spot in the World Cup standings with eight points and a net run rate of +0.484. After a strong start with four consecutive wins, the Black Caps have faced a challenging three-match losing streak, making the addition of Kyle Jamieson all the more significant in their quest for World Cup glory.