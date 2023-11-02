Headlines

Cash for query row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Opposition leaders storm out of Lok Sabha over ‘unethical’ questions

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

Delhi's air pollution: Smog engulfs capital as AQI worsens, pics surface

Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Role That Changed My Life: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in Maharani made her trust herself as an actor

Delhi's air pollution: Smog engulfs capital as AQI worsens, pics surface

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

8 most beautiful animals in the world

Highest-grossing animated movies of all time

7 ugliest birds in the World

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls husband Vicky Jain 'keeda', says 'aise nikal ke fenk dungi...'

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

In a twist of fate during the World Cup 2023, New Zealand found themselves in need of a quick replacement when Matt Henry suffered a hamstring injury during their match against South Africa on Wednesday, November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a twist of fate during the World Cup 2023, New Zealand found themselves in need of a quick replacement when Matt Henry suffered a hamstring injury during their match against South Africa on Wednesday, November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Henry's untimely exit from the field occurred midway through his sixth over, and James Neesham was tasked with completing the remaining three deliveries. Now, Henry awaits the results of his scans to assess the severity of the injury.

To fill the void left by Henry's injury, New Zealand called upon Kyle Jamieson, who is scheduled to join the squad in Bangalore on Thursday. The Black Caps are gearing up to face Babar Azam's Pakistan on November 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

New Zealand's head coach, Gary Stead, explained the decision, saying. "Injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Henry forced the Kiwis to bring in Jamieson, who was earlier with the squad as a cover for Tim Southee. The severity of Matt's injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn't risk being a bowler down for Saturday." He continued, "Matt's been a world-class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles, so we've got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today.

Stead expressed his hope that Jamieson would be ready to contribute if Henry's fitness didn't improve in time for the match against Pakistan. "Kyle's on his way over as we speak, and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He'll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday's game," he stated. Jamieson had previously trained with the squad for two full weeks during the tournament and had also played a Plunket Shield match, giving the team confidence in his readiness to step up.

New Zealand currently holds the fourth spot in the World Cup standings with eight points and a net run rate of +0.484. After a strong start with four consecutive wins, the Black Caps have faced a challenging three-match losing streak, making the addition of Kyle Jamieson all the more significant in their quest for World Cup glory.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Review petition filed in SC against same-sex marriage judgement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on study table

Karwa Chauth 2023: How can women break fast if moon is not visible? Know ways here

Meet Quinton de Kock’s wife who is no less than a Hollywood actress

Apple responds to Opposition MPs' claims on threat notifications received by them

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE