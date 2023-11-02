World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj becomes first South Africa bowler to achieve this rare feat

Maharaj's remarkable performance saw him claim four crucial wickets, leading to the Kiwis being bowled out for a mere 167 while chasing a challenging target of 358.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj showcased his exceptional skills in South Africa's resounding 190-run victory against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup held in Pune.

Maharaj's remarkable performance saw him claim four crucial wickets, leading to the Kiwis being bowled out for a mere 167 while chasing a challenging target of 358. Pacer Marco Jansen also played a significant role, contributing with three wickets to secure the victory.

Notably, Maharaj has etched his name in history as the first South African bowler to achieve a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in ODI World Cups. Only four other South African bowlers have managed to take three wickets against the Kiwis in this prestigious tournament. Jansen's exceptional performance has also earned him a place on this esteemed list, with figures of 3/31 against the formidable New Zealand side. Joining them are the legendary bowlers Allan Donald, Morne Morkel, and Chris Morris, who have also achieved three-wicket hauls against the Kiwis in previous encounters.

Having played his 38th One Day International (ODI) match, Maharaj has now accumulated an impressive tally of 48 wickets at an average of 31.25. The 33-year-old spinner has consistently maintained an economy rate of 4.74, showcasing his ability to control the game.

This outstanding victory marked Maharaj's second four-wicket haul in ODIs, with his previous best figures of 4/33 achieved against Australia. Notably, the match in Pune was his maiden encounter against the formidable Black Caps in ODI cricket.

Maharaj's exceptional performance not only secured a resounding victory for South Africa but also solidified his position as a key player in the team's quest for success in the Cricket World Cup.

