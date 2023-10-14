World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Kane Williamson has been sidelined for most of the group-stage matches due to a thumb injury.

In a significant blow to New Zealand's World Cup 2023 campaign, their captain, Kane Williamson, has been sidelined for most of the group-stage matches due to a thumb injury. The incident occurred during the team's third match when Williamson was struck on his left thumb by a throw from a Bangladesh player. This forced him to retire hurt, having scored a solid 78 runs off 108 balls. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the news in a statement released a day after the match

The statement read. "An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson's left thumb. He will remain in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad with the aim of being available for the latter part of the pool play next month. Tom Blundell will travel to India as a replacement."

New Zealand's coach, Gary Stead, expressed his support for the captain and acknowledged the setback. He emphasized the hard work Williamson had put in to recover from his previous knee injury. Williamson had not played since his first match in the Indian Premier League 2023, during which he had suffered a ligament injury while representing the Gujarat Titans.

Stead commented, "Firstly, we're all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury. While it's disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation. Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world-class player and captain, so we'll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament."

Williamson's absence poses a significant challenge for the New Zealand team, especially in utilizing his spin-playing abilities as the pitches wear down during the ODI World Cup 2023. In his stead, Tom Latham will assume the captaincy duties.