World Cup 2023: India to play Pakistan on October 15, final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium

The highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to commence and conclude at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the opening match between England and New Zealand on October 5 and the final on November 19. The Motera, known for its state-of-the-art facilities, will undoubtedly provide a fitting stage for the world's best cricketing nations to showcase their skills.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, India's first match will likely be against Australia, and it is expected to take place in Chennai. The much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is scheduled for October 15, which coincides with the final on November 19, both of which are on a Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the official schedule shortly, pending formal clearance from all parties. It is likely that the BCCI, as the host, will have the final say on the times and locations of the matches.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which hosted the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup, is expected to host a semifinal match.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team playing against the others at least once. After nine matches for each team, the top four sides will qualify for the semifinals. A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament, with India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa already qualified.

The remaining two spots will be filled through a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July. The West Indies and Sri Lanka, both former champions, will compete alongside the Netherlands, Ireland, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, the UAE, and host Zimbabwe.

Overall, the T20 World Cup will feature 48 games, promising an exciting and action-packed event for cricket fans worldwide.

