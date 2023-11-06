World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

With India and South Africa securing their spots in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals, six teams remain in contention for the remaining two positions.

With India and South Africa securing their spots in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals, six teams remain in contention for the remaining two positions. After Pakistan and Australia clinched victories in their recent World Cup matches, the qualification scenarios for the other teams are as follows:

Australia (10 points): Currently occupying the third position, Australia needs to win just one of their two remaining matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh to secure a place in the semi-finals. However, if they lose both games, their fate will depend on favourable results in other matches.

New Zealand (8 points): The BlackCaps, placed fourth, must emerge victorious in their sole remaining match against Sri Lanka. Yet, even a win in that game might not guarantee their semi-final berth, as they also need Pakistan and Afghanistan to lose their remaining matches. If New Zealand loses, they will have to rely on Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands losing their remaining contests, and that too by significant margins.

Pakistan (8 points): The Men in Green are currently in fifth place and face a situation similar to New Zealand. They must not only win their remaining match against England but also aim for a substantial victory to improve their net run rate (0.036) compared to New Zealand's (0.398). If they lose to England, they will hope for New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands to lose by large margins.

Afghanistan (8 points): Occupying the sixth position, Afghanistan has a straightforward task ahead – win their remaining matches against Australia and South Africa to secure a spot in the semi-finals. This may be a challenging endeavour, especially against Australia, who are determined to reach the semi-finals. If Afghanistan loses one or both of their fixtures, their only hope would be for New Zealand and Pakistan to lose their respective remaining matches by significant margins.

Sri Lanka (4 points): Currently in seventh place, the Sri Lankan team will face Bangladesh and New Zealand in their next matches. To have any chance of reaching the semi-finals, they must win these two contests by significant margins. Additionally, they must rely on the above-mentioned teams to lose their remaining games by considerable margins. Any loss in one of the two ties would result in their elimination.

Netherlands (4 points): The Dutch team currently occupies the eighth position and finds themselves in a similar situation as Sri Lanka. They will need to win their remaining matches against England and India by substantial margins, although this appears to be a daunting task. Their fate also hinges on New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka losing their contests by significant margins to boost their run rate. One more defeat will end their journey in the World Cup.