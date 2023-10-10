World Cup 2023: India aim for perfection against spirited Afghanistan challenge

Headlines

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

BJP, allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

Meet CA who started his career in 1994, worked in SBI for 12 years, now leads Rs 58,765 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

8 Benefits of ice bath

7 Ways to increase metabolism after 40s

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: India aim for perfection against spirited Afghanistan challenge

India's cricket team is preparing for a crucial match against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team is preparing for a pivotal showdown against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup, seeking to deliver a near-flawless performance after a tense opening game. Captain Rohit Sharma has emphasized that India's biggest challenge during the league stage lies in quickly adapting to the diverse conditions across the tournament's nine different venues.

Following a spin-friendly track in their tournament opener at Chepauk, the stage is now set for a high-scoring encounter at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla, where a recent showdown between South Africa and Sri Lanka witnessed more than 700 runs being scored. However, India faces adversity with Shubman Gill ruled out of the match due to dengue. In his absence, Ishan Kishan will partner with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Kishan and Shreyas Iyer faced criticism for their shot selection in the previous match against Australia, making it imperative for them to display more composed batting in this crucial fixture, Kishan's performance could significantly influence his ODI World Cup journey, especially if Gill's fitness remains uncertain for the upcoming clash with Pakistan.

While facing the Afghan bowling attack is expected to be less challenging than dealing with bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Stare, the smaller dimensions of the Delhi ground, where 31 sixes were struck in the last game, will favor strokeplay. The relaid main square has introduced a new dimension to the pitch, offering an intriguing challenge for the batsmen. Virat Kohli, known for his masterful chases, will have the unique opportunity to showcase his skills while batting in front of a pavilion named after him. Fans have high expectations from Kohli, especially after his impressive partnership with KI. Rahul in Chennai.

Rahul has been a consistent performer for India's batting lineup since the Asia Cup last month. Despite facing criticism, the team management has shown unwavering faith in him, and he has responded with remarkable contributions against Pakistan and Australia. In the bowling department, India may consider changes based on the playing conditions. If they opt for a less spin-centric approach, Mohammad Shami could replace R Ashwin, who delivered a commendable performance in Chennai. This potential change may be the only alteration to the playing eleven.

On the other side, Afghanistan, recovering from a significant loss to Bangladesh, is determined to turn their fortunes around in Delhi. With a substantial Afghan community residing in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, the team can anticipate robust local support. While bowling, primarily their spinners, has traditionally been Afghanistan's strength, their batsmen must rise to the occasion for the team to make a significant impact in the World Cup.

Despite openers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz being in good form, Afghanistan's recent batting struggles, including a disappointing total of 156 all-out against Bangladesh, raise concerns about Afghanistan's bowling arsenal including spinner Mujeeb Zadran and the enigmatic Rashid Khan. While Rashid can be a daunting proposition in T20s, ODI batters have more time to negotiate with him without taking unnecessary risks, as evidenced in the game in Dharamsala where Bangladesh accumulated 48 runs from his nine overs without losing a wicket.

Afghanistan is hoping their batting lineup can complement their formidable bowling unit, allowing them to secure a vital victory against India.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Viral video: Four-year-old Kerala boy takes Royal Enfield Classic 350 for a spin, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE