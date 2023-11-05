World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: 'King' Kohli equals Tendulkar's record of scoring 49 ODI hundreds

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record on his 35th birthday

In a thrilling match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata during India's 2023 World Cup campaign, Virat Kohli delivered a remarkable performance by equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most hundreds in one-day internationals. This milestone arrived on the occasion of Kohli's 35th birthday, adding to the anticipation surrounding this momentous event.

Kohli had been displaying sensational form throughout the World Cup, and in this particular innings, he achieved another significant feat. During the match against South Africa, he became only the third Indian player, after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, to surpass the 500-run mark in a single edition of the World Cup. His journey to this achievement began with a stylish 85 against Australia in India's tournament opener, followed by his 48th ODI hundred against Bangladesh. Although he had come close on two other occasions, being dismissed for 95 against New Zealand and 88 against Sri Lanka, this day in Kolkata marked his 49th ODI century.

In his 289th ODI, Virat Kohli reached the milestone of his 49th hundred, whereas Sachin Tendulkar scored his 49th hundred in his 462nd ODI, which also happened to be his 100th international century—an extraordinary record that seems unlikely to be surpassed unless Kohli maintains his exceptional form for several more years.

Kohli's ODI journey began in August 2008 when he made his debut against Sri Lanka. His maiden one-day international hundred came against the same opponent in December 2009, setting the stage for an illustrious career. Throughout his 15-year career, Virat Kohli has amassed 10 hundreds against Sri Lanka, 9 against West Indies, 8 against Australia, 5 each against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa, 3 each against Pakistan and England, and 1 against Zimbabwe. His highest individual score of 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur, notably in Sachin Tendulkar's final one-day international, featured a memorable 133-run partnership that propelled India to victory while chasing a target of 330.

Despite a brief period of struggle, Virat Kohli made a resounding return to form with his first T20I hundred against Afghanistan in 2022. This resurgence continued with a century against Bangladesh, followed by two more against Sri Lanka in early 2023. Kohli showcased his brilliance with a fine hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, and in a thrilling chase against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup, he played a pivotal role by scoring a sensational century.

Kohli's exceptional form in one-day internationals was crucial for India's World Cup campaign. In the tournament opener against Australia, India found themselves in a challenging situation, but Kohli's composed 85, combined with KL Rahul's unbeaten 97, led the team to a comfortable victory.

Virat Kohli came close to equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record in Dharamsala but was dismissed for 95 against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup. However, he redeemed himself with a classy 88 against Sri Lanka. In the midst of one of his best years in one-day internationals, Kohli achieved another milestone during his innings against Sri Lanka when he crossed the 1000-run mark for the eighth time in a calendar year.

This achievement showcased his remarkable consistency, with his closest previous effort being 995 runs in 2010. Kohli continued to score over 1000 runs in each calendar year for the next four years, establishing himself as one of the world's premier batsmen.