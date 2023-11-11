World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can still secure ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal berth?

Pakistan cricket team is theoretically in the race to the semi-final, but they need an implausible margin victory against England.

In a challenging bid to secure a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals, Pakistan faces a formidable task that not only involves securing a victory but also demands a significant enhancement of their Net Run Rate (NRR) by defeating the defending champions by a substantial margin.

As per the current standings on the ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table, the top three teams — India, South Africa, and Australia — have already booked their places in the World Cup 2023 semifinals. The battle for the fourth spot intensifies, with New Zealand leading the race with 10 points and a commendable +0.743 NRR. In comparison, Pakistan sits with 8 points and a marginal +0.036 NRR, facing stiff competition from Afghanistan, also with 8 points but a challenging -0.338 NRR. For Pakistan to secure their place in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals, a crucial task lies ahead: they must elevate their Net Run Rate (NRR) to +0.75.

There are two mathematical pathways to accomplish this :

If Pakistan bat first against England in the upcoming crucial clash, the Men in Green must not only secure a victory but also surpass England by an astounding 288 runs. On the other hand, if England takes the batting lead, Babar Azam's team faces the daunting challenge of chasing down the target with a minimum of 284 deliveries remaining.

The toss in the Pakistan vs. England ODI World Cup match emerges as a pivotal factor. If Pakistan finds themselves bowling first, the already challenging NRR requirements could make qualification for the ODI World Cup semifinals practically insurmountable. Even in the scenario where Pakistan gets to bat first, the task of beating England by a margin of 288 runs seems Herculean, especially considering their current state described as 'depleted and injury-hit.' The challenges ahead raise doubts about the feasibility of such a substantial victory, adding an extra layer of complexity to Pakistan's uphill battle for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals.