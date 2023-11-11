World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can still secure ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal berth?

Headlines

800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests alleged associate of Lalu Prasad's family

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

Most runs by opener in ODI World Cup history

First ever centurions from each country in ODI WC history

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Jungkook

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

'Agle janam mohe...’: Ashneer Grover reacts after Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan talk about Orry on KWK 8

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can still secure ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal berth?

Pakistan cricket team is theoretically in the race to the semi-final, but they need an implausible margin victory against England.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a challenging bid to secure a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals, Pakistan faces a formidable task that not only involves securing a victory but also demands a significant enhancement of their Net Run Rate (NRR) by defeating the defending champions by a substantial margin.

As per the current standings on the ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table, the top three teams — India, South Africa, and Australia — have already booked their places in the World Cup 2023 semifinals. The battle for the fourth spot intensifies, with New Zealand leading the race with 10 points and a commendable +0.743 NRR. In comparison, Pakistan sits with 8 points and a marginal +0.036 NRR, facing stiff competition from Afghanistan, also with 8 points but a challenging -0.338 NRR. For Pakistan to secure their place in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals, a crucial task lies ahead: they must elevate their Net Run Rate (NRR) to +0.75.

There are two mathematical pathways to accomplish this :

If Pakistan bat first against England in the upcoming crucial clash, the Men in Green must not only secure a victory but also surpass England by an astounding 288 runs. On the other hand, if England takes the batting lead, Babar Azam's team faces the daunting challenge of chasing down the target with a minimum of 284 deliveries remaining.

The toss in the Pakistan vs. England ODI World Cup match emerges as a pivotal factor. If Pakistan finds themselves bowling first, the already challenging NRR requirements could make qualification for the ODI World Cup semifinals practically insurmountable. Even in the scenario where Pakistan gets to bat first, the task of beating England by a margin of 288 runs seems Herculean, especially considering their current state described as 'depleted and injury-hit.' The challenges ahead raise doubts about the feasibility of such a substantial victory, adding an extra layer of complexity to Pakistan's uphill battle for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Huge rift between Bigg Boss 17’s new ‘love-birds’ as Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi fake: ‘Tumne mera dil…’

Instagram users will now be able to turn off read receipts in DMs

Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras issued; check routes to avoid

This Bollywood star sells two lavish Mumbai apartments for Rs 15.25 crore; details here

Nita Ambani inaugurates Reliance Retail's first standalone 'Swadesh' store in Hyderabad, says, 'ode to India's artisans'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE