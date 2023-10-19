World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya goes for scans after injury during IND vs BAN match

During the World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh in Pune, a concerning incident took place as Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury.

During the World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh in Pune, a concerning incident took place as Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury. The mishap occurred in the 9th over of the Bangladesh innings, when Pandya attempted to stop a boundary. Despite his efforts to continue, the severity of the injury led to Pandya being escorted for scans by the Cricket Board officials, as confirmed in a statement released by the BCCI.

Unfortunately, due to the injury, Hardik Pandya was unable to complete his bowling spell, having only bowled 3 overs prior to the incident. In an attempt to soldier on, Pandya tried to resume his over but had to withdraw from the field with the assistance of the physiotherapists.

Regrettably, Pandya's departure did disrupt India's bowling momentum, with Shardul Thakur, who took over the bowling, being targeted by the Bangladesh openers. The aggressive partnership between Tanzid Shakib and Litton Das resulted in a substantial 93-run opening stand, a record for Bangladesh in 50-over World Cup matches. Although Litton Das managed to secure a half-century, Bangladesh suffered setbacks with the dismissals of Tanzid, Najmul Shanto, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, owing to the efforts of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.