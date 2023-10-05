World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off with much excitement, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on Pakistan's prospects in the tournament.

Harbhajan pointed out that Pakistan's spin-bowling all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has been struggling to find his form recently. He observed that Shadab appeared content with conceding 50-60 runs without taking any wickets in his recent ODI matches. Harbhajan recalled Pakistan's history of formidable spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, and Mushtaq Ahmed, contrasting them with Shadab's current performance.

"Of course, they used to have big spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, and Mushtaq Ahmed in their team. Now, Shadab looked really good but now recently he is not bowling at his best, he is not looking to take those wickets. He is rather happy going for 50-60 runs and no wickets," remarked Harbhajan. Harbhajan went on to express concerns about Pakistan's spin attack, emphasizing that it no longer possesses the strength it once did. He also highlighted the vulnerability of Pakistan's batting lineup, particularly when facing swing or spin.

"I believe their spin is not as strong as it used to be, and their batting looks very fragile. To be honest, when the ball swings, they had no clue; when the ball spun, they had no clue. So you will not get those flat tracks where you just put your foot down and hit. This will happen, but maybe only at a couple of venues," Harbhajan added.

In conclusion, Harbhajan stated that he doesn't foresee Pakistan making it far in the World Cup. favoring England, India, and Australia as the top three contenders for the semi-finals. He also mentioned that either South Africa or New Zealand could secure the fourth spot, but he did not include Pakistan in his list of favorites "I don't see them going that far. The first three teams are certain for me- England, India, and Australia. So, the fourth team will be either New Zealand or South Africa for me. I am not picking Pakistan as the fourth team," declared Harbhajan.

Despite the doubts raised by Harbhajan Singh, Pakistan will be determined to make their mark and vie for their second World Cup title, with the added aspiration of claiming victory in India, where they won their first title. The tournament promises thrilling cricket action and plenty of surprises as teams compete on the global stage.