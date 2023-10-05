World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off with much excitement, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on Pakistan's prospects in the tournament.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off with much excitement, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on Pakistan's prospects in the tournament. In a recent interview organized by ESPNcricinfo, Harbhajan expressed his reservations about Pakistan's chances, citing concerns about their spin-bowling and batting. In their World Cup 2023 opener, Pakistan was set to face the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. However, Harbhajan's analysis cast some doubt on Pakistan's journey in the tournament.

Harbhajan pointed out that Pakistan's spin-bowling all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has been struggling to find his form recently. He observed that Shadab appeared content with conceding 50-60 runs without taking any wickets in his recent ODI matches. Harbhajan recalled Pakistan's history of formidable spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, and Mushtaq Ahmed, contrasting them with Shadab's current performance.

"Of course, they used to have big spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, and Mushtaq Ahmed in their team. Now, Shadab looked really good but now recently he is not bowling at his best, he is not looking to take those wickets. He is rather happy going for 50-60 runs and no wickets," remarked Harbhajan. Harbhajan went on to express concerns about Pakistan's spin attack, emphasizing that it no longer possesses the strength it once did. He also highlighted the vulnerability of Pakistan's batting lineup, particularly when facing swing or spin.

"I believe their spin is not as strong as it used to be, and their batting looks very fragile. To be honest, when the ball swings, they had no clue; when the ball spun, they had no clue. So you will not get those flat tracks where you just put your foot down and hit. This will happen, but maybe only at a couple of venues," Harbhajan added.

In conclusion, Harbhajan stated that he doesn't foresee Pakistan making it far in the World Cup. favoring England, India, and Australia as the top three contenders for the semi-finals. He also mentioned that either South Africa or New Zealand could secure the fourth spot, but he did not include Pakistan in his list of favorites "I don't see them going that far. The first three teams are certain for me- England, India, and Australia. So, the fourth team will be either New Zealand or South Africa for me. I am not picking Pakistan as the fourth team," declared Harbhajan.

Despite the doubts raised by Harbhajan Singh, Pakistan will be determined to make their mark and vie for their second World Cup title, with the added aspiration of claiming victory in India, where they won their first title. The tournament promises thrilling cricket action and plenty of surprises as teams compete on the global stage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE