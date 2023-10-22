World Cup 2023: Big blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson to miss India clash; star pacer available for selection

The team remains hopeful that Williamson will make a comeback later in the tournament, which would greatly boost the New Zealand World Cup squad lineup.

New Zealand's captain, Tom Latham, has confirmed that veteran fast bowler Tim Southee is fit and available for selection. However, right-handed batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the highly anticipated clash against India in Dharamshala at HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium) on Sunday, October 22.

Southee, a right-arm fast bowler, suffered a thumb injury during the ODI series against England just before the ODI World Cup 2023. This injury kept him on the sidelines for the first four matches of the tournament.

Latham also provided an update on Williamson, revealing that he is still recovering from the thumb injury. The team remains hopeful that Williamson will make a comeback later in the tournament, which would greatly boost the New Zealand World Cup squad lineup.

“Yeah, obviously I definitely stayed up for the All Blacks and watched them. It was a great contest, obviously Kiwis support each other wherever that may be around the world and we’re certainly no different in supporting the All Blacks and obviously we’ve had so much support back home for us here and this World Cup as well,” Latham said in the pre-match press conference.

“So obviously great to see you know that they’re there for another week and good luck to them next week’s going to be a great contest and yeah Kane’ss obviously still nursing his thumb injury. It’s a day-by-day process with him as well. Fingers crossed he’ll be available for later on in the tournament. And in regards to Tim, he’s available for selection,” Latham added.

Both India and New Zealand are the only two teams that remain undefeated in the tournament. Both teams have emerged victorious in all four matches they have played thus far. Presently, New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, holds the top position in the standings, while India, led by Rohit Sharma, sits in second place.