World Cup 2023: Australia's dominance shines in commanding 62-run victory over Pakistan

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Hundreds, and Adam Zampa's magic lead Australia to a 62-run victory against Pakistan

In an exhilarating match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia showcased their prowess, securing a commanding 62-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This win marked a significant turnaround for Australia, who had suffered losses in their initial two matches against hosts India and South Africa. Their resurgence began with a triumph over Sri Lanka, and they continued their resurgence by outplaying Pakistan.

The stellar performances of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set the stage for Australia's dominance. These openers unleashed a relentless onslaught, amassing 259 runs, making it the highest-ever opening wicket partnership in ODI World Cup history. Marsh, celebrating his 32nd birthday, registered his maiden ODI World Cup century, while Warner achieved the third-highest individual score in ODI World Cups for Australia.

Marsh's brilliant innings came to an end after he reached 121 runs off 108 deliveries, embellished with 10 boundaries and nine sixes. Glenn Maxwell suffered a golden duck, and Steve Smith's contribution remained minimal, Warner, who had an exceptional day, scored 163 runs off 124 balls, including 14 boundaries and nine sixes. However, the other Australian batsmen couldn't maintain the same intensity, and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to control the run rate in the later overs.

In the 43rd over, with the score at 325 for 3, Australia struggled to add just 42 more runs while losing six wickets, concluding their innings at 367 for 9. Afridi emerged as the standout performer for Pakistan, claiming his second five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups with figures of 5 wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs.

Pakistan's openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul-Haq, provided a solid start to their innings, amassing a 134-run partnership while maintaining a brisk scoring rate. However, an unforeseen power outage disrupted the Decision Review System (DRS) after the 16th over. Following a brief interruption, both batsmen continued to build their innings, each reaching half-centuries

But their progress was halted by Marcus Stoinis, who claimed two crucial wickets in quick succession. Shafique departed after contributing 64 runs off 61 balls, which included seven boundaries and two sixes, while Imam managed 71 runs off 70 deliveries before falling in the 24th over