Headlines

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

DNA TV Show: Stubble burning season returns, Delhi-NCR set to choke from air pollution

World Cup 2023: Australia's dominance shines in commanding 62-run victory over Pakistan

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid wait for Congress’ candidate list

8 foods that help prevent hair fall

Highest partnership between opening batters in ODI World Cup history

10 must-watch Indian web series with strong female characters to watch this Navratri

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Australia's dominance shines in commanding 62-run victory over Pakistan

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Hundreds, and Adam Zampa's magic lead Australia to a 62-run victory against Pakistan

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In an exhilarating match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia showcased their prowess, securing a commanding 62-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This win marked a significant turnaround for Australia, who had suffered losses in their initial two matches against hosts India and South Africa. Their resurgence began with a triumph over Sri Lanka, and they continued their resurgence by outplaying Pakistan.

The stellar performances of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set the stage for Australia's dominance. These openers unleashed a relentless onslaught, amassing 259 runs, making it the highest-ever opening wicket partnership in ODI World Cup history. Marsh, celebrating his 32nd birthday, registered his maiden ODI World Cup century, while Warner achieved the third-highest individual score in ODI World Cups for Australia.

Marsh's brilliant innings came to an end after he reached 121 runs off 108 deliveries, embellished with 10 boundaries and nine sixes. Glenn Maxwell suffered a golden duck, and Steve Smith's contribution remained minimal, Warner, who had an exceptional day, scored 163 runs off 124 balls, including 14 boundaries and nine sixes. However, the other Australian batsmen couldn't maintain the same intensity, and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to control the run rate in the later overs.

In the 43rd over, with the score at 325 for 3, Australia struggled to add just 42 more runs while losing six wickets, concluding their innings at 367 for 9. Afridi emerged as the standout performer for Pakistan, claiming his second five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups with figures of 5 wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs.

Pakistan's openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul-Haq, provided a solid start to their innings, amassing a 134-run partnership while maintaining a brisk scoring rate. However, an unforeseen power outage disrupted the Decision Review System (DRS) after the 16th over. Following a brief interruption, both batsmen continued to build their innings, each reaching half-centuries

But their progress was halted by Marcus Stoinis, who claimed two crucial wickets in quick succession. Shafique departed after contributing 64 runs off 61 balls, which included seven boundaries and two sixes, while Imam managed 71 runs off 70 deliveries before falling in the 24th over

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Meet Indian who won UAE's jackpot, will get Rs 5.6 lakh per month for 25 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE