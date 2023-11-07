World Cup 2023: After Australia beat Afghanistan, will India and Pakistan clash in semi-final? know scenarios here

India has 16 points with eight wins in eight matches. Hence Team India will remain number 1. Pakistan have eight points.

Aus vs AFG: Australia have become the third team after India and South Africa to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Australian star batter Glenn Maxwell's 201 not-out helped his team to win the WC match against Afghanistan by three-wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Australia took its tally to 12 points with six wins in eight games. India (16 points) and South Africa (12 points) have already qualified for the semi-finals. Australia is third on the points table, trailing South Africa only due to an inferior net run rate. India is at the top of the standings with eight wins in as many matches.

India has 16 points with eight wins in eight matches. Hence Team India will remain number 1. The Rohit Sharma-led team has to play its last match against Netherlands on 12th November. South Africa still have one match left against Afghanistan on Friday and if this team wins this, then the second place will be almost confirmed.

Afghanistan is tied with New Zealand and Pakistan on eight points after eight games but behind on net run rate. The three teams -- Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan -- are primarily in contention to become the last team to qualify for the semis.

How an India-Pakistan semi-final clash is possible?

Firstly, Pakistan faces England on November 11 in Kolkata after New Zealand plays their ninth match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on November 9. A Kiwi loss with a Pakistani win will put 10 points in the kitty of the Babar Azam-led side.

If South Africa beat the Afghans in Ahmedabad, it will create a clear pathway for Pakistan to make it to the semis. There may be a battle for number-4 between Pakistan and New Zealand. Both these teams have one match left, and both are at number 4 and number 5 with 8 points.