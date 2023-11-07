Headlines

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan qualifies for Champions Trophy for first time, set to play in 2025

Afghanistan has secured a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, marking their debut in this prestigious tournament.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Afghanistan has secured a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, marking their debut in this prestigious tournament. Their qualification was confirmed when Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka during the 2023 World Cup. The Champions Trophy in 2025 will be hosted by Pakistan, and Afghanistan is among the top 7 teams from the 2023 World Cup to earn a place.

This year's World Cup has been a remarkable journey for Afghanistan's cricket team. They have achieved notable victories against strong teams like England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, a significant improvement compared to their previous World Cup performances. An important match awaits Afghanistan as they face Australia on November 7, a game with high stakes. Currently positioned in 6th place, a victory could propel them to 5th place in the league table.

Afghanistan's upcoming fixtures include challenging contests, including a match against South Africa, who have already secured a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. Despite the formidable opposition, Hashmatullah Shahidi, a key player, expresses his unwavering belief in the team's capabilities and their readiness to compete at the international level.

