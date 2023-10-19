Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra predicts India vs New Zealand final showdown

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the ODI World Cup 2023 final could potentially feature India and New Zealand.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the ODI World Cup 2023 final could potentially feature India and New Zealand. Chopra expressed this view on his YouTube channel following New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan. He pointed out that New Zealand had already won four out of their first four games and had a strong chance of making it to the final

Before the tournament, New Zealand faced injury concerns and was not considered among the top favorites, despite reaching the final in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the World Cup. However, they impressed by defeating world champions England in their opening match. New Zealand continued their winning streak with victories over the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, placing them at the top of the table.

Chopra praised New Zealand as an exceptional team and stated that the absence of key players like Tim Southee and Kane Williamson didn't significantly impact their performance. He emphasized that New Zealand had a knack for finding ways to win matches.

Regarding the Afghanistan match, Chopra highlighted New Zealand's resilience, particularly in their batting unit. Despite Kane Williamson's absence and a middle-order collapse, players like Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips stepped up to set a strong total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chopra also commended the performance of New Zealand's bowlers, including Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson, who displayed exceptional skills and tactics.

In summary, Aakash Chopra believes that New Zealand's strong performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 makes them a formidable team, and he anticipates the possibility of an India vs. New Zealand final.

