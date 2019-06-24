Headlines

World Cup 2019: West Indies suffer big blow as Andre Russell ruled out with injury

Andre Russell will play no further part at the World Cup after being withdrawn from the squad due to a knee injury.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2019, 08:18 PM IST

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will play no further part at the World Cup after being withdrawn from the squad due to a knee injury, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

Russell made four appearances in the competition but was not involved in the dramatic five-run defeat by New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday.

Top order batsman Sunil Ambris, who impressed with a sparkling 148 off 126 balls in an ODI win over Ireland last month, has been drafted as a replacement in the 15-man squad.

West Indies, who currently sit eighth in the standings, need three wins from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.

Jason Holder's side next face India at Old Trafford on Thursday. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

