World Cup 2019 warm-up fixtures: Date, time and venue for all matches

Here is the full and complete schedule of the ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up matches which will happen from May 24 to 28.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 07:38 AM IST

With the ICC World Cup 2019 just a week away, teams are gearing up for their warm-up matches. There will be a total of 10 games - each team playing two encounters before the mega event gets underway from May 30.

India, being led by Virat Kohli have a strong batting lineup, but still, fall a bit short where their bowling is concerned. They also have to figure out who - KL Rahul or Vijay Shankar - will bat at the No. 4 spot.

Top-ranked ODI bowler in the world Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace battery alongside Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal add variety to India's attack.

As for the World Cup, out of the 11 editions, India have only won the showpiece tournament twice, in 1983 and 2011.

Kohli's men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will begin their tournament facing South Africa.

Check who plays against whom in the warm-up fixtures and where:

May 24: Pakistan vs Afghanistan - County Ground, Bristol

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 25: England vs Australia - The Rose Bowl, Southampton

India vs New Zealand - Kennington Oval, London

May 26: South Africa vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol
Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 27: England vs Afghanistan - Kennington Oval, London

Australia vs Sri Lanka - The Rose Bowl, Southampton

May 28: New Zealand vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol

India vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

