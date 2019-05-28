Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli reveals how marriage changed him as a person

Virat Kohli opens up on how his life changed post his marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:55 AM IST



Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to lead team India at the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. This is the first World Cup in which Virat Kohli is participating as a captain.

While the captain has spoken about his relationship and subsequent marriage with Anushka Sharma, he also credits her for helping him grow as a person.

Kohli claimed that post marriage, he has also improved as a leader of the cricket team.

Speaking at the captains' media day in London, Kohli opened up on how his life. 

"You become more responsible (after marriage). It's very different from the responsibility you had in your life. You start understanding things much better and you start putting things into perspective a lot more.

"I have become a lot more responsible. That helps you in captaincy as well. It's only improved my captaincy and me as a human being and as a player," Kohli added.

When asked to pick which a player from the past for his current World Cup team, he chose Australian spin legend Shane Warne.

"One guy that I would love to have from the past would be Shane Warne. I would have loved to watch him bowl if I was in the same team being on the field, just watching him bowl and what he did to the batsmen would have been amazing," Kohli said.

India who are bidding to win their third title after 1983 and 2011, face Bangladesh in the second warm-up match in Cardiff on Tuesday.

They lost the first warm-up game against New Zealand by 6 wickets.

