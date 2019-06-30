World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli joins Steve Smith, overtakes Rahul Dravid during IND vs ENG match in Birmingham

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had yet another chance to make and break more records on Sunday at Edgbaston against the hosts.

Kohli's 66 off 76 deliveries in Birmingham meant he's now equal with Steve Smith's record scoring five fifties on the trot and also surpassing Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid's run tally record of scoring most runs in England in ODIs among Indians, going past Dravid's 1238 runs.

Despite having an average start to ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, securing just 18 runs against South Africa, the Indian skipper since then put forth five consecutive 50+ scores so far in the tournament.

His 82 in Oval (against Australia), 77 in Manchester (against Pakistan), 67 in Southampton (against Afghanistan), 72 in Manchester (against West Indies) and 66 in Birmingham (against England).

But captain Kohli is yet to score a ton in the 12th edition of the tournament.

Besides Virat, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australia captain Aaron Finch were the two other players to pull off four straight 50+ scores in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But both batsmen lost their chance to make it five this earlier this week.

“It would be a lie if I said I am not under pressure [when I come out to bat]. I am probably good at hiding it. Everyone feels pressure and butterflies in their stomach. I am glad I feel like that. If I didn’t, I would probably not have enough motivation to play anymore. It’s not about what you have done before, it is about that particular day. Maybe that’s why my body language is the way it is. Everyone feels the pressure. It’s just the way you portray it to the opposition is what makes all the difference,” said the skipper ahead of the Edgbaston tie.