World Cup 2019: Tom Latham fit for New Zealand's opener against Sri Lanka

The wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham has been passed fit for New Zealand‘s opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Sri Lanka, the skipper Kane Williamson confirmed on match eve at Sophia Gardens.

Latham is available for selection, having recovered from the finger fracture sustained during a warm-up match against Australia in Brisbane a few weeks ago. That means that Latham will keep wickets instead of Tom Blundell, who is uncapped at ODI level.

The Black Caps have not decided on their XI for the Sri Lanka game, with Williamson confirming that Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls are not 100% fit.

Positive signs for incumbent keeper Tom Latham who was back fully training today - catching balls at full pace and batting in the nets. Fingers crossed for Saturday #CWC19 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/Df41bJ9Kn8 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 30, 2019

“Fairly exciting for Tom. He’s progressed nicely and will be available tomorrow, which is great news. He’s very much looking forward to that,” Williamson told reporters on Friday. “Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls have some minor niggles as well, and that’s why we can’t quite name our team today. [Colin] Munro is fine with his niggle.

“We haven’t settled on it just yet. We need to get through training today. A couple of minor niggles that want to be I guess monitored before tomorrow.”

Williamson also confirmed that Trent Boult is fit for selection.

Blundell donned the wicketkeeping gloves in New Zealand’s World Cup practice games last week.

(This story was first published in Cricket Country)