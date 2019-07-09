World Cup 2019: Time to break 'Kulcha' to accommodate Ravindra Jadeja

The entire cricketing community ahead of the first ICC World Cup semifinal is talking about Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson being a repeat of their 2008 U-19 World Cup last four clash. In that battle, the Indian skipper claimed his Kiwi counterpart stumped by Shreevats Goswami for 37 and went on to lead the team into the title triumph in Kuala Lumpur.

There is another member of that India U-19 squad who features in this quadrennial event, and who played in all the matches in 2008. Left-arm spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had figures of 1/21 in six overs in that U-19 semifinal and was the second most economical bowler after pacer Ajitesh Argal in that match.

Jadeja ended that tournament with 10 wickets, joint highest with fellow left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdullah and pacer Siddharth Kaul but with better economy rate – 3.14 – second only to Argal in that tournament (2.91) among Indians.

Being miserly with his left-arm spin has been Jadeja's forte while also finishing his overs at the wink of an eye. With his variations, the faster ones, slow through the air, the usual stuff from the left-arm spinner's armoury, Jadeja has been a master of his craft.

Yet, of late, the 30-year-old from Saurashtra has not been the first-choice spinner in the ODI set up. From the time he formed a formidable pair with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in both the Test and ODI formats, Jadeja has been pushed to the backseat with the rise of the wrist-spin twins 'Kulcha' or 'Chaku' as they have been nicknamed – chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Not just for his left-arm spin but also for his utility with the bat and brilliance in the field, Jadeja should have been the first-choice spinner, at least in the all-important World Cup.

Yes, India have come this far in the World Cup without Jadeja in the first eight matches. He featured against Sri Lanka, where he was the most economical among the Indian bowlers, giving away four runs an over while taking the wicket of the dangerous Kusal Mendis.

Kohli will do well to retain Jadeja against the New Zealanders on a flat Old Trafford surface and pick either of Chahal or Yadav for the wrist-spin option.

For the frequency of playing Chahal and Yadav, the two of them are not mystery bowers anymore. Having played them earlier in the year in New Zealand, the Kiwis did lose a combined 17 sticks to 'Kulcha' but they now know what to expect from the two and will be better prepared.

Jadeja will provide the unknown element as the last time he played against New Zealand was in January 2014. He has been a much improved bowler since and has the tricks to fox even the best players of spin in the New Zealand ranks — Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Former India and Karnataka left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhat strongly felt that Jadeja should have played earlier in the World Cup rather than in the last league match against Sri Lanka.

Bhat, known for his classical, smooth bowling action and guile that even once made the legendary Sunil Gavaskar bat left-handed on a turning Bengaluru track to save a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai against Karnataka, told DNA on the eve of the semifinal that "Jadeja will be very useful if he gets to play the semifinal".

(Ravindra Jadeja was economical while also picking up the wicket of Kusal Mendis in his lone WC game against Sri Lanka - AFP)

Talking from Mysuru, the current chairman of Karnataka Ranji Trophy selection committee said: "Jadeja is a utility man in any department. He has always done well and should have played a little earlier in the World Cup. He strengthens the batting, adds variations and is economical with his bowling and brilliant on the field," the 61-year-old Bhat said.

"By now, teams would have read thoroughly how to play Kuldeep Yadav. The batsmen know the set of deliveries Kuldeep has got. Jadeja will be very useful in the knockouts. He has got a lot of variations – can bowl faster, bowl slower in the air. The orthodox spinners will play a main role.

"When you get to the last phase of the World Cup, you need someone who can rise to the occasion on any given department. In my opinion Jadeja should be given the chance in the semifinal," he added.

Bhat said that, as has been seen in this World Cup, spinners opening the bowling — remember South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir bowling the first over of this World Cup against England at The Oval? — have been effective and Jadeja is capable of doing that, if needed.

"Jadeja is the type of a bowler who bowls according to the format of the game. In Tests, he bowls differently. In T20s, he has a different angle. He improves a lot with every game and according to formats," Bhat said.

Asked what Jadeja should be doing to control the Kiwi batsmen, should he get a chance, Bhat said: "He has to stick to one line and vary the ball in the air. Faster ones, slower ones. These are the ways to deceive the batsmen.

The pace of the ball in the air will be crucial, especially in the conditions in England. The New Zealand batsmen may hit him for a couple of fours or sixes, but that is fine. You need to bowl differently to different type of batsmen."

Bhat, who played two Tests under Kapil Dev in 1983 — one each against Pakistan and WI — said that at this stage of the World Cup, not many batsmen will take risks.

"It is the semifinals, an important game. They will play with caution. Jadeja has to vary the ball in the air and bowl in good lengths. His mindset is very strong. If he plays, he will really do well."

Jadeja, with his 1/40 against Sri Lanka, and his electric fielding, has done everything to be not dropped from the playing 11.

Jadeja This WC