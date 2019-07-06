World Cup 2019: This player could solve India’s middle-order woes, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin

World Cup 2019: Though India has booked its spot in the semi-finals, their middle-order woes continue to haunt them. With the injury of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul - who was batting at the No. 4 spot - was shifted and made to bat as the opener.

With MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have been questioned about their slow batting and with the injury of Vijay Shankar, the spot has again opened up the debate.

However, former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin came up with a solution for India’s middle-order problems.

According to Azhar, the inclusion of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can strengthen India’s batting line-up. Azhar believed Jadeja will add muscle to the team’s faltering middle-order.

“Maybe try Jadeja, he is a utility player,” Azhar, who is the only Indian captain to lead the team in three World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999) told AFP.

“In the last game (against Bangladesh) I thought maybe Jadeja could have played because you had a very thin batting line-up.

“Jadeja on these (English) wickets with the ball holding up and not coming on to the bat will be a force to reckon with. He is also a good fielder and a lusty batsman. They should try him against Sri Lanka.”

He also added saying, “Definitely the middle order has not done well. You need to be prepared because sometimes the three wickets fall early,” said Azhar, a stylish middle-order batsman known for his wristy strokeplay.

“Rishabh Pant coming back has given the team some stability. But still, a lot was expected from Kedar Jadhav but he has not delivered.

“You need to have a re-look at the players who are going to play in the semi-finals.”

When asked about MS Dhoni and the criticism he faces, Azhar said, Dhoni should not be singled out for blame. “Sometimes you have to get on with the game,” he said. “If you lose your wicket it’s fine but you have to score runs.

“You have to apply yourself, you can’t play scoring shots all the time.”

Despite the batting concerns, Azhar hailed India’s bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah. “The bowling has been exceptional. They have bowled according to the wickets.

“Pitches haven’t been exactly free-flowing for batting. The tracks are not as quick as you expect them. The ball is not coming onto the bat.”

The 56-year-old saidis hoping fresh wickets are used for the knockout games and he is confident that India can clinch the World Cup at Lord’s on July 14.

“Of course they can win the tournament, they have just lost one game. With another three games to go they can definitely lay hands on the trophy,” Azhar concluded.

(With inputs from AFP)