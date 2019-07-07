World Cup 2019: Team India will get tough fight in semis, says Mithali Raj

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday said that the Indian side will get a tough fight in the semi-final match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup.

Raj said that India have the best batting and bowling side and the team have to continue the same performance in the tournament.

"Indian side will get a tough fight in the semi-final and hopefully in finals. We have the best bowling and batting side, and we have to continue the same," Raj told ANI during an event.

Raj has played in the 203 ODIs and scored 6720 runs for India. The 36-year-old also captained India for a long time.

Raj further added that India is a strong side but cricket is an unpredictable game and anything can happen in it.

"India is in a strong position but cricket is an unpredictable game and anything can happen in it. The way Bangladesh have played in the tournament is commendable. At the time, England were looking that they will not qualify for semis but they bounced back strongly," Raj said.

Before heading into the semi-finals, India secured the top position in the points table after they registered a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

While India managed to win the match, Australia faced a 10-run defeat from South Africa due to which their points remained unchanged.

India gained two points after the victory and subsequently toppled Australia to claim the top spot with 15 points.

When asked about who will she pick for her biopic movie, "Nobody has contacted me as of now, but the actor who will play my character on the screen should have to learn cricket really well and should know everything about cricket. This will be the only challenge for the actor while portraying my role," Raj said.

India will play against New Zealand in the first semi-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9.