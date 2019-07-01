Headlines

Cricket

World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 07:20 AM IST

In match 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka set to face West Indies at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

The Asian side are mathematically still alive in the tournament but still need wins in their remaining matches to keep that going.

Jason Holder-led Windies, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out.

 

Squads:

Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

West Indies (WI): Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match being played?

The World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match will be played on July 1, 2019, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time does the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match begin?

The World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka v West Indies match will be available on Hotstar.

