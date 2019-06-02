World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

South Africa are playing their second game of the tournament and will face Bangladesh at The Oval.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to seal a desperate win against a temperamental Bangladesh after facing a loss against host England.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up. They will look to give a batting-struggling Proteas a good run.

Squads:

South Africa (SA): Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing 11:

South Africa (SA) Playing 11 (Probable): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh (BAN) Playing 11 (Probable): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match being played?

The World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be played on June 2, 2019, at Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match begin?

The World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be available on Hotstar.