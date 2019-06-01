World Cup 2019: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, calls him 'fat and unfit'

World Cup 2019: After West Indies trashed Pakistan in their first match, former Pak speedster Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for the humiliating defeat.

Pakistan were bowled out for 105 - which is their second-lowest total in World Cup cricket after 74 against Australia in 1992 - after being sent it to bat.

Chris Gayle, on the other hand, smashed a half-century and West Indies reached home in just 13.4 overs and with 7 wickets in hand.

According to a senior Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, Shoaib criticized the captain and called him 'unfit'.

“When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He’s the first captain I’ve seen who is so unfit. He’s not able to move across and he’s struggling with wicket-keeping,” Sadiq tweeted.

Harsh - Shoaib Akhtar "When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He's the first captain I've seen who is so unfit. He's not able to move across and he's struggling with wicket-keeping" #CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019

Shoaib himself had tweeted as he wrote 'Speechless' seeing Pakistan's batting collapse.

Speechless. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

He, however, later went on to write that it just the start to the tournament and everyone needs to back the Pakistan team.

“Ok the match is over. Recollecting my thoughts and emotions. We have to back these boys, they are representing our nation. They need our support throughout the World Cup,” he said.

Ok the match is over. Recollecting my thoughts and emotions. We have to back these boys, they are representing our nation. They need our support throughout the World Cup. #PAKvWI #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

“It’s a disappointing performance of Team Pakistan, let’s not disheart them more and back them up,” Akhtar wrote in the third and final tweet while also sharing a video expressing his opinion.

It's a disappointing performance of Team Pakistan, let's not disheart them more and back them uphttps://t.co/8cFvg7YqwK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

Pakistan have a history of starting on a disastrous note and finishing well at ICC tournaments. In 1992 World Cup, they lost to West Indies by 10 wickets but went to lift the trophy the first and only time.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy as well, India had thrashed them by 124 runs in the opening match but they bounced back to beat their arch-rivals in the final.