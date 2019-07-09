World Cup 2019 Semifinal: Scare for Team India as Hardik Pandya goes off with groin injury

Team India take on New Zealand in an all-important matchup between the two nations in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Upon winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Kiwis got off to a sticky start at Old Trafford as Jasprit Bumrah removed Martin Guptill early on in the 4th over of the match.

Things got a bit edgy for Virat Kohli's men after losing their all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who picked up a groin injury while fielding and wet off the field.

Till now there is no confirmation about the severity of the injury.

This will be interesting to see now what tactical changes skipper Kohli adapts after losing one of his key players. India opted to go with three specialist pace bowlers and two all-rounders.

With Hardik now gone, it'll be tough for India if they fail to restrict the Balck Caps, who have a very deep batting lineup.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.