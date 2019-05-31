World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz advices Pakistan not to think much about Windies loss

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz advices Pakistan not to think much about Windies loss

Pakistan were handed a seven-wicket thrashing by the West Indies after being bowled out for 105 in a dismal display of batting. It was Pakistan's 11th ODI loss in a row.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 09:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Friday said he expected a "hard" World Cup opener against the West Indies but found solace in Mohammad Amir returning to wicket-taking ways. Pakistan were handed a seven-wicket thrashing by the West Indies after being bowled out for 105 in a dismal display of batting. It was Pakistan's 11th ODI loss in a row.

"First of all the start is very crucial here. You know, with the 10:30 start, as I told you before in the last press conference, the start is very crucial for our team. That is why we wanted to bowl first. I think at the start we lost too many wickets. That's why we didn't come back into the game," Sarfaraz said at the post-match press conference.

Some of the batsmen were bounced out while the others fell to poor shot selection. Asked to comment on Pakistan's pathetic batting performance, the captain said: "We expected a hard game but we knew we have what it takes to play and win. But we lost so many wickets upfront when we were batting because of those couple of short balls." However, Pakistan managed to get one positive out of the game and that was pacer Mohammad Amir finally getting among the wickets. In fact, he took all three wickets to fall in the West Indies' innings," he said.

"We definitely bowled well. It was good to have Mohammad Amir back in form, we know what he is capable of and it will be good for us in the coming matches." At the same venue, they face a massive challenge on Monday when they face tournament favourites England. The hosts had blanked Pakistan 4-0 in the ODI series ahead of the World Cup.

"First we have to back ourselves and not think too much about what happened today. That match is gone, so inshallah we have the type of players who can win the next match for us," Sarfaraz added. 


 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Man stumbles upon series of tunnels under his home, what happens next will blow you away

Bihar government reduces holidays for Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja in new calendar for schools

Hero Karizma XMR 210 India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]

G20 Summit in Delhi explained: Who is coming, who is skipping, guest countries, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE