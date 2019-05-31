World Cup 2019: Sangakkara, Jayawardena give pep talk to struggling Sri Lanka ahead of WC opener

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Sangakkara, Jayawardena give pep talk to struggling Sri Lanka ahead of WC opener

Sri Lanka are ranked ninth among the ten teams competing here in England and Wales, have been whitewashed 5-0 four times in three years. They called up Karunaratne to skipper the side, despite the opener not playing an ODI for his country in four years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 08:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said his struggling side has received timely advice from former greats including Kumar Sangakkara ahead of their World Cup opener against New Zealand here on Saturday. Sri Lanka, who won the tournament in 1996 before making consecutive finals in 2007 and 2011, enter the 2019 edition on a difficult recent run of form.

They are ranked ninth among the ten teams competing here in England and Wales, have been whitewashed 5-0 four times in three years. They called up Karunaratne to skipper the side, despite the opener not playing an ODI for his country in four years.

But the likes of Arjuna Ranatunga captain of the 1996 champions and Kumar Sangakkara have given this squad their backing.

"Sanga came and gave us some words of advice which was really helpful, he did really well in the last World Cup so it was useful to hear how he prepared, mentally and everything else," he said here on Friday. "Arjuna who lifted the World Cup in 1996, he spoke to us and gave us advice before we left Sri Lanka.

"That is the sort of thing we need to be courageous, past cricketers coming in and helping us. Mahela (Jayawardene) is also here and we hope he will come and talk to us as soon as possible." Karunaratne realises that he has a daunting task ahead.

"It is not easy when you don't know the players and they haven't played a single game in a long time. Even me, I came back into the side after four years so it is not easy. But if you get a chance you need to prove yourself. Every time you need to be hungry. Those new players who want to do well, they want to perform to stay in the team. I also have some experienced guys that have played World Cups before and they are key if you want to do well, you need those kinds of players."

Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka to historic Test series in South Africa earlier this year, skippers a squad that includes six players who have 80 or more ODI caps to their name including veteran and until recently captain Lasith Malinga. But there are a number of new faces on board as well, including Avishka Fernando and Isuru Udana, and that inexperience could work in their favour, according to the captain.

"No-one seems to remember the domestic level of games. All the other guys who have played in the last couple of years failed to perform for Sri Lanka," added Karunaratne, who has not decided if he will open or bat at No.3 on Saturday.

"That is why the selectors want to give a new chance to the players who have done well domestically. That was the past. We have a good side with fresh faces and are trying to start again.

Like four years ago, they open against New Zealand. The Black Caps downed them back then on their way to a runner-up finish and also claimed a 3-0 ODI series win at the start of the year on home soil. 
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Man stumbles upon series of tunnels under his home, what happens next will blow you away

Bihar government reduces holidays for Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja in new calendar for schools

Hero Karizma XMR 210 India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]

G20 Summit in Delhi explained: Who is coming, who is skipping, guest countries, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE