World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar to make his WC commentary debut

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is expected to make his debut as a commentator at The Oval in the World Cup 2019.

The 'Master Blaster' will be on-air for the opening match of the tournament between England and South Africa.

Sachin will take part in the Philips Hue Cricket Live pre-show in English and Hindi at around 1:30 p.m. with his own segment on the show called 'Sachin Opens Again'. He is expected to be joined by an already illustrious panel of experts, few of which have already had the privilege of playing alongside the cricketing legend.

Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup - 673 in 11 matches in 2003.

Team India starts its World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5th.